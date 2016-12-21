Walker County In The Hunt For Secret $100 Million Manufacturing Project

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Walker County is in the hunt for a $100 million manufacturing project, Development Director Larry Brooks said.

He said of the company, "We have no idea who it is."

Mr. Brooks said the company is considering several locations, including the new Walker County Business Park at Noble, Ga.

He said Walker County has made it to the third round in the quest to land the manufacturing firm.

Mr. Brooks said, "This is manufacturing so we are looking at some good jobs."

He also said that the county is in line for a $300,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for economic development.

He said the grant was applied for earlier for another project. He said the county could not wait on a decision and went ahead and made some infrastructure investments itself.

The grant has now come through, he said.

Mr. Brooks said it may be used to expand an existing industrial park.

Mr. Brooks said Ed Curtis, who has a plant in a nearby county, is considering moving it to Walker County.

He has been inquiring about available incentives and other information, it was stated.

Also, the Walker County Development Authority has a new chairman, replacing Robert Wardlaw.

Outgoing Commissioner Bebe Heiskell made a motion for Evitte Parrish of Rossville, who has been vice chairman. The motion was approved.