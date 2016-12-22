 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AIRKS, JOSHUA DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
BECKETT, ADAM PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, TIMONE ALPHONZO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
BENNETT, RUSSELL CARL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/01/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BOLTON, ANGELA ANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 04/17/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHALK, DARION LEVENNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CHURCH, NATHANIEL TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAGNAN, CHAD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DECOUTEAU, JACOB A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/01/1960
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, AKIYLAH IMAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUQUA, LIEUTENANT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/12/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, CYNTHIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HEADRICK, DON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM)

JENNINGS, WILLIAM MILTON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/06/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
KERNEA, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
MCKINNEY, TEVIN S
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/04/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MCNEAL, DARIN LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PATRICK, SCOTTY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESCOTT, LISA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JOSEPH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/04/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WATTS, JAMES RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)



