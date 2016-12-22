Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AIRKS, JOSHUA DAKOTA
2313 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
ARMOUR, HAASAN ANDY
621 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONIOUS POSSESSION OF MA
---
BECKETT, ADAM PRESTON
1463 PALISADES ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BELL, THOMAS LEBRON
2610 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, TIMONE ALPHONZO
4626 FALL CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
BENNETT, RUSSELL CARL
69 W 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BOLTON, ANGELA ANN
4045 OLD FREEWILL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BOONE, RAECHAL A
6555 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
254 GLENWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CHALK, DARION LEVENNE
1813 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CHURCH, NATHANIEL TERRELL
1931 ROSEBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COLLINS, DAKODAH
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
COTTON, DOMINICK MILES
3944 CAINE LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAGNAN, CHAD ANDREW
3317 PIONEER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
DECOUTEAU, JACOB A
8819 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EDWARDS, AKIYLAH IMAN
1613 COLONIAL SHORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW
1118 LIGHTNING DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FUQUA, LIEUTENANT
812 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREEN, CYNTHIA DENISE
2511 BAILEY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR
7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37323
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
HEADRICK, DON CHRISTOPHER
6919 MOOREVIEW ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HOUSTON, KIMBERLY LYNN
4205 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI
1329 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY
---
JENNINGS, WILLIAM MILTON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE
1019 PEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
KERNEA, JOSHUA DANIEL
35 EDWARDS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
MCKINNEY, TEVIN S
3058 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
MCNEAL, DARIN LASHAWN
4113 BEVERLY KAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PATRICK, SCOTTY DEWAYNE
6565 ESQUIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESCOTT, LISA MICHELLE
5211 HOWARDSVILLE ROAD APISON, 373029738
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUSTIN, SAMUEL ESPEY
2709 CITICO AVE #D1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, JOSEPH ALLEN
8919 DALTON LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
---
TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY
6852 CONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
2564 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
8923 WINGS WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER 1000
---
WATTS, JAMES RYAN
1417 WRIGHT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR
1400 FIRST AVENUE NEW YORK, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
