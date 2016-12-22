Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AIRKS, JOSHUA DAKOTA

2313 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)

---

ARMOUR, HAASAN ANDY

621 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONIOUS POSSESSION OF MA

---

BECKETT, ADAM PRESTON

1463 PALISADES ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BELL, THOMAS LEBRON

2610 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, TIMONE ALPHONZO

4626 FALL CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---BENNETT, RUSSELL CARL69 W 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---BOLTON, ANGELA ANN4045 OLD FREEWILL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---BOONE, RAECHAL A6555 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BUTTS, JIMMY LEE254 GLENWOOD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CHALK, DARION LEVENNE1813 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---CHURCH, NATHANIEL TERRELL1931 ROSEBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---COLLINS, DAKODAH2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---COTTON, DOMINICK MILES3944 CAINE LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAGNAN, CHAD ANDREW3317 PIONEER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---DECOUTEAU, JACOB A8819 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: UTCBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EDWARDS, AKIYLAH IMAN1613 COLONIAL SHORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW1118 LIGHTNING DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FUQUA, LIEUTENANT812 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREEN, CYNTHIA DENISE2511 BAILEY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37323Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAW---HEADRICK, DON CHRISTOPHER6919 MOOREVIEW ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HOUSTON, KIMBERLY LYNN4205 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI1329 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERY---JENNINGS, WILLIAM MILTON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER---JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE1019 PEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---KERNEA, JOSHUA DANIEL35 EDWARDS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---MCKINNEY, TEVIN S3058 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---MCNEAL, DARIN LASHAWN4113 BEVERLY KAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---PATRICK, SCOTTY DEWAYNE6565 ESQUIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRESCOTT, LISA MICHELLE5211 HOWARDSVILLE ROAD APISON, 373029738Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RUSTIN, SAMUEL ESPEY2709 CITICO AVE #D1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, JOSEPH ALLEN8919 DALTON LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE REVOKED---TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY6852 CONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY2564 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY8923 WINGS WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER 1000---WATTS, JAMES RYAN1417 WRIGHT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR1400 FIRST AVENUE NEW YORK, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

Back back to top:

AIRKS, JOSHUA DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA) BECKETT, ADAM PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BELL, THOMAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, TIMONE ALPHONZO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO BENNETT, RUSSELL CARL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/01/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BOLTON, ANGELA ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/29/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 04/17/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CHALK, DARION LEVENNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHURCH, NATHANIEL TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/14/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAGNAN, CHAD ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/28/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) DECOUTEAU, JACOB A

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT DIXON, RICKY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/01/1960

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, AKIYLAH IMAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUQUA, LIEUTENANT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/12/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, CYNTHIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/29/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HEADRICK, DON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/28/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HUTCHINS, KRISTOPHER KHARI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/21/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM)