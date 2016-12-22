Gail Francis To Join Grohn Campaign

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Longtime educator, community leader, and mayoral candidate Gail Francis withdrew on Thursday, from the Chattanooga city mayoral race citing her reason to back Councilman Larry Grohn on the March 7th ballot.

Ms. Francis said, “I had the opportunity to meet and speak to Councilman Grohn, and believe that the issues that are important to me, issues that pushed me into this race, are issues that Councilman Grohn is standing on. It is time for change in our city. It is time for action and a new direction. I am proud to support Councilman Grohn and look forward to working with him in his campaign.”

With less than three months to go until this mayoral election, Mr. Grohn’s team continues to build, looking at the future, calling for accountability and a return of ethics to the people’s mayoral office. The field is narrowed to four with Ms. Francis joining the Grohn campaign. Councilman Grohn had this to say in a statement:

“I am honored to have the support of Ms. Francis. She has been known throughout this community for many years, and I know this will not be the last time her name makes the headlines. Ms. Francis’ insight and intellect on issues will be an asset as we continue to move forward. Ms. Francis sits on many boards in our community, she does great work at the Orange Grove Center, and has a heart that loves our inner city and the drive to see the change we need. After we spoke today, I was humbled when Mrs. Francis joined our campaign today."