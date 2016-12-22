 Thursday, December 22, 2016 54.7°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Gail Francis To Join Grohn Campaign

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Longtime educator, community leader, and mayoral candidate Gail Francis withdrew on Thursday, from the Chattanooga city mayoral race citing her reason to back Councilman Larry Grohn on the March 7th ballot.

Ms. Francis said, “I had the opportunity to meet and speak to Councilman Grohn, and believe that the issues that are important to me, issues that pushed me into this race, are issues that Councilman Grohn is standing on. It is time for change in our city. It is time for action and a new direction. I am proud to support Councilman Grohn and look forward to working with him in his campaign.”

With less than three months to go until this mayoral election, Mr. Grohn’s team continues to build, looking at the future, calling for accountability and a return of ethics to the people’s mayoral office. The field is narrowed to four with Ms. Francis joining the Grohn campaign. Councilman Grohn had this to say in a statement:

“I am honored to have the support of Ms. Francis. She has been known throughout this community for many years, and I know this will not be the last time her name makes the headlines. Ms. Francis’ insight and intellect on issues will be an asset as we continue to move forward. Ms. Francis sits on many boards in our community, she does great work at the Orange Grove Center, and has a heart that loves our inner city and the drive to see the change we need. After we spoke today, I was humbled when Mrs. Francis joined our campaign today."


December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

December 22, 2016

$3,000 Reward Offered For Information In Deaths Of 3 Dogs

December 22, 2016

State Supreme Court Rules AED Seller Had No Duty To Brainerd Baptist Church Or Victim Who Died Of Heart Attack


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627

McKamey Animal Services is seeking information regarding cruelty to animals and animal abandonment with regards to the discovery of three dead dogs left along the roadside in a field in the 5900

The  Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that the seller of an automated external defibrillator (AED) is not liable either to a woman whose husband died after collapsing at a church fitness


Bah Humbug To Unum

Business has an obligation to be strategic and ensure their organization is as efficient and profitable as possible. I get that. However, at the same time, they must weigh impacts to their brand and reputation.  I remember the old days of Provident and Blue Cross being local and hometown employers. I believe that Provident became Unum. These insurance companies are entrenched

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of "drama" in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we've seen one another since we didn't laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday's semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday's

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday's championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday's opening round included one game that


