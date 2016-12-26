Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH
801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE
2005 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE
1905 PARK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARTER, JOHN DWANE
220 BOWLING ROAD LAKE CITY, 37716
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE
5302 DORSEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EASTMAN, JEFFREY NATHANIEL
24 KINGSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES
2508 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
FLETCHER, CANDICE DAWN
305 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
1703 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
LATHAM, LYNDSEY ELAYNE
928 MARBLE HILL ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37801
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
LOPEZ, SANTOS EMILIO
1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
LOUGH, RODNEY DION
4823 NORTH WIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
1511 KARTWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCOLLUM, TYRONE
2855 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN
1511 A KARL WILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PARMES, ORA TAWANA
3105 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
PATTERSON, RACHEL MICHELLE
4134 NORRIS FREEWAY HEISKELL, 37769
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU
---
RANSOM, LARRY CARSON
2163 SHEPHERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ROULETTE, FRED WILLIAM
637 KAIN COURT MARYVILLE, 37801
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE
8935 CHAFFIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHIPLEY, CHRISTOPHER CARROL
727 MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
1502 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA
5004 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
STEPP, CASEY LYNN
1271 TOWNE HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
---
TALLEY, BRIDGETT INET
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT#19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON
1501 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
---
WOODS, TERRENCE DEMOND
316 BUENA VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(2ND OR 3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
