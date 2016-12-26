 Monday, December 26, 2016 59.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, December 26, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH 
801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE 
2005 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE 
1905 PARK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARTER, JOHN DWANE 
220 BOWLING ROAD LAKE CITY, 37716 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE 
5302 DORSEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EASTMAN, JEFFREY NATHANIEL 
24 KINGSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES 
2508 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
FLETCHER, CANDICE DAWN 
305 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW 
1703 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
LATHAM, LYNDSEY ELAYNE 
928 MARBLE HILL ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37801 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
LOPEZ, SANTOS EMILIO 
1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
LOUGH, RODNEY DION 
4823 NORTH WIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA 
1511 KARTWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCOLLUM, TYRONE 
2855 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN 
1511 A KARL WILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PARMES, ORA TAWANA 
3105 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
PATTERSON, RACHEL MICHELLE 
4134 NORRIS FREEWAY HEISKELL, 37769 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU
---
RANSOM, LARRY CARSON 
2163 SHEPHERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ROULETTE, FRED WILLIAM 
637 KAIN COURT MARYVILLE, 37801 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE 
8935 CHAFFIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHIPLEY, CHRISTOPHER CARROL 
727 MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH 
1502 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA 
5004 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
STEPP, CASEY LYNN 
1271 TOWNE HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
---
TALLEY, BRIDGETT INET 
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT#19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON 
1501 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
---
WOODS, TERRENCE DEMOND 
316 BUENA VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(2ND OR 3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, JOHN DWANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EASTMAN, JEFFREY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)
FLETCHER, CANDICE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
LOUGH, RODNEY DION
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/18/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/28/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PARMES, ORA TAWANA
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/14/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
PATTERSON, RACHEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU
ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIPLEY, CHRISTOPHER CARROL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/21/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STAMPER, YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
STEPP, CASEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
TALLEY, BRIDGETT INET
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA
WOODS, TERRENCE DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(2ND OR 3RD OFFENSE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION


