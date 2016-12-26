Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, December 26, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH

801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BUSSEY, RONARDO SANTWOINE

2005 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARMAN, LEVI WAYNE

1905 PARK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARTER, JOHN DWANE

220 BOWLING ROAD LAKE CITY, 37716

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE

5302 DORSEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EASTMAN, JEFFREY NATHANIEL

24 KINGSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)

---

ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

2508 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FLETCHER, CANDICE DAWN

305 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

LACY, DERRICK ANDREW

1703 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)

---

LATHAM, LYNDSEY ELAYNE

928 MARBLE HILL ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

LOPEZ, SANTOS EMILIO

1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

LOUGH, RODNEY DION

4823 NORTH WIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)

---

LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA

1511 KARTWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37416

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MCCOLLUM, TYRONE

2855 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN

1511 A KARL WILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

PARMES, ORA TAWANA

3105 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

PATTERSON, RACHEL MICHELLE

4134 NORRIS FREEWAY HEISKELL, 37769

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU

---

RANSOM, LARRY CARSON

2163 SHEPHERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ROULETTE, FRED WILLIAM

637 KAIN COURT MARYVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE

8935 CHAFFIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SHIPLEY, CHRISTOPHER CARROL

727 MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH

1502 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

STAMPER, YOLANDA

5004 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

STEPP, CASEY LYNN

1271 TOWNE HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

---

TALLEY, BRIDGETT INET

925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT#19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON

1501 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESA

---

WOODS, TERRENCE DEMOND

316 BUENA VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(2ND OR 3RD OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON

