Monday, December 26, 2016

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 19-25:

SHELTON SAVANNA NICOLE W/F 22 Officer GALYON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

CURETON PHILLIP LEBRON W/M 39 Officer GALYON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

WOODWARD HUNTER LEE W/M 19 Officer CARTER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WALKER JONATHAN PHILLIP W/M 40 Officer BLACK POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WALKER FRANK JR NMN B/M 63 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

COPPINGER LOREN JADE W/F 26 Officer MILLER THEFT BY CONVERSION-FELONY (X2)

WHITE BRYSON LYDELL W/M 18 Officer BLACK SEAT BELT VIOLATION, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

WATKINS MORGAN ELIZABETH W/F 33 Officer MILLER INTERSTATE INTERFERENCE WITH CUSTODY

DANIEL CLAY ASHTON W/M 30 *** RETURN FROM BARTOW COUNTY

CORRELL JAMES TAYLOR W/M 19 RPD RETURN FROM ROSSVILLE COURT

HOLLOWAY JASON TERRELL W/M 36 Officer HOLLAND TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

MILES DANIEL LEONARD W/M 29 WALK-IN TERRORISTIC THREATS

WHEELER CHARLES DAVID W/M 52 Officer HOUSER PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE, SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

PHIPPS BLAKE ALEXANDRIA W/F 25 Officer SCARBROUGH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SHEETS DAVID THOMAS W/M 59 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

HOLT ADRIENNE CASANDRA W/F 38 Officer VANDYKE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

PRYOR MICHAEL PATRICK W/M 56 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM DR APPOINTMENT

WALKER AMY GALE W/F 31 Officer BEDFORD FALSE STATEMENTS AND WRITINGS, CONCEALMENT OF FACTS; STRIKING FIXED OBJECT; DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HEREFORD JAMEL LAMAR B/M 27 Officer CHAMBERS RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL

CAUSEY TAYLOR BROOKE W/F 21 Officer COKER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GRAHAM JAMIE DENISE W/F 40 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, TAG LIGHT REQUIREMENT

CARROLL JUSTIN CLAY W/M 21 Officer BALLARD HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA COUNTY

HOWELL MARQUIS LARRELL B/M 20 Officer BALLARD DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, FAILURE TO USE TURN SIGNAL, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ENGLISH TERRANCE EVAN W/M 28 Officer WEBBER DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE

OXFORD LISA CAROL W/F 46 Officer WEBBER POSSESSION METH, POSSESSION MARIJUANA (LESS OZ)

ACUFF STEPHEN RUSSELL W/M 53 Officer DENNY ENTERING AUTO

WIMPEE ROSS CHRISTIAN W/M 17 Officer OWENS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (LESS $500)

BICKLEY JACOB LELAND W/M 20 Officer DOYLE POSSESSION OF FIREARM/KNIFE DURING ATTEMPT COMMIT FELONY

SWAFFORD KATHERINE MICHELLE W/F 36 Officer MATHIS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, TAILLIGHT/LENS REQUIREMENT

COLEMAN HAYDEN GRANT W/M 24 Officer THOMAS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, SLOWER VEHICLE MUST KEEP RIGHT

MANN ALEXIS BROOKE W/F 22 Officer WILSON DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FAIL TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SITZ JURIA DEETT W/F 38 Officer GALYON PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

LITTLEJOHN DEREK LEE W/M 34 Officer WILSON CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

LARES JOHN NMN W/M 32 Officer PERKINS ESCAPE – MISD, DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE (MISD), OPEN CONTAINER, DUI LESS SAFE

COOK MATTHEW BASIL W/M 38 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

JOHNSTON CALEB ALEXANDER W/M 22 Officer MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

BURNETTE ANGELA KAY W/F 39 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

LEMONS CHRISTIAN LEE W/M 22 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

COLEMAN THOMAS LAMAR B/M 27 Officer MATHIS SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BARNES WESLEY SAMUEL W/M 40 Officer CAREATHERS RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

FLOYD CHRISTIAN RAY W/M 22 Officer GALYON ***

CLARK ALONSO LEE B/M 51 Officer CARTER CRIMINAL TRESPASS, PUBLIC DRUNK

DAVIS MARQUILA MARIE B/F 18 Officer BLACK FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

BOLEN SAMANTHA LEANNE W/F 24 Officer LANG THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

MCDOWELL GREGORY SCOTT W/M 48 Officer CRUISE OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, GIVING FALSE NAME, SPEEDING

IRWIN DONNA JEANENE W/F 47 Officer LANG POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MERCIERS TYLER BLAKE W/M 18 Officer THOMAS POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE, DUI-UNDER 21, IMPROPER PASSING IN A NO PASSING ZONE

COWAN JAMES DAVID W/M 29 Officer WILLIAMSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MOORE KATHRYN LYNN W/F 30 WALK-IN WEEKENDER

BARENKLAU JASON AUGUST W/M 35 Officer BLACK CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOLLAND PATRICIA ANN W/F 40 Officer CAMBELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PRICE JAMES ALLEN W/M 53 Officer FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

ROLLINS EMANUEL LAMAR B/M 25 Officer MULLIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

ALEXANDER ALICIA RENEE B/F 29 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE

CHAMBERS DONNIE WAYNE W/M 42 Officer SCARBROUGH SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

DELEON FRANCES NMN H/F 53 Officer FOUTS SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

LAVAIRE-LOPEZ JERRSON JOEL H/M 32 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

CLARK GEORGE SANDERS W/M 29 Officer WOOTEN BURGLARY-FORCED ENTRY, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE-FELONY