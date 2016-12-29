Fire Breaks Out At The Royal Arms Apartments On McBrien Road

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Fire broke out at the Royal Arms Apartments on McBrien Road on Thursday afternoon, but firefighters were able to get it under control after it had spread from a porch to an attic.

At 4:52 p.m., a call came into Hamilton County 911 for the apartment fire.

Six Chattanooga fire companies responded with the first units on the scene at 4:56 p.m. They reported fire on the outside of one of the apartments in the porch area.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire while arriving fire crews insured that all apartments were evacuated. The fire climbed up the exterior wall and extended into the attic, according to Battalion Chief Chris Warren.

A second alarm was called at 5:17 p.m. for six additional fire companies to fill in throughout the Brainerd area and to assist on the scene. The fire was called under control at 5:43 p.m.

The extent of the damage is still not known at this time nor is a cause. Fire crews were still on the scene at 7:15 p.m.. No injuries were reported.

Hamilton County EMS, Chattanooga Police, and the Electric Power Board were on scene to assist.