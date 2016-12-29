Bebe Heiskell Denies She Has Job Lined Up At The Water Company; Says She Is Looking For Employment

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Outgoing Sole Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell, at her final public meeting, made three new appointments to the Walker County Water Authority.

However, she denied that she has a job lined up at the water office.

Ms. Heiskell, 76, said she had no firm plans and was "looking for a job."

Some 40 people crowded the small room at the commissioner's office.

Ms. Heiskell is stepping down from the Walker County Water Authority along with David Ashburn and W.E. Kinser. She appointed Bill Cooke, Michael Haney and Leon Ellis to those posts.

She named Bobby Teems and Melody Day to the Walker County Joint Development Authority and appointed Dr. Ben Benson to fill the unexpired term of Dr. Bob Smalley on the Walker County Animal Control Authority for a three-year term.

She also approved a controversial rezoning at the corner of James Street and Wilson Road. Dennis M. King plans to open a laundromat at the site and has the building ready.

She approved rezoning the site from residential to commercial.

David Roden, a member of the opposition, said there had been meetings throughout the summer on the issue. The opponents hired an attorney to argue their case, and he called it spot zoning.

There are nine nearby residential properties and there is a storage facility across the street.



Ms. Heiskell will be replaced on Sunday (Jan. 1) by Shannon Whitfield, who took the oath of office on Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse in LaFayette.







