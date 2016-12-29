 Thursday, December 29, 2016 46.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Bebe Heiskell Denies She Has Job Lined Up At The Water Company; Says She Is Looking For Employment

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Outgoing Sole Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell, at her final public meeting, made three new appointments to the Walker County Water Authority.

However, she denied that she has a job lined up at the water office.

Ms. Heiskell, 76, said she had no firm plans and was "looking for a job."

Some 40 people crowded the small room at the commissioner's office.

Ms. Heiskell is stepping down from the Walker County Water Authority along with David Ashburn and W.E. Kinser. She appointed Bill Cooke, Michael Haney and Leon Ellis to those posts.

She named Bobby Teems and Melody Day to the Walker County Joint Development Authority and appointed Dr. Ben Benson to fill the unexpired term of Dr. Bob Smalley on the Walker County Animal Control Authority for a three-year term.

She also approved a controversial rezoning at the corner of James Street and Wilson Road. Dennis M. King plans to open a laundromat at the site and has the building ready.

She approved rezoning the site from residential to commercial.

David Roden, a member of the opposition, said there had been meetings throughout the summer on the issue. The opponents hired an attorney to argue their case, and he called it spot zoning.

There are nine nearby residential properties and there is a storage facility across the street.

Ms. Heiskell will be replaced on Sunday (Jan. 1) by Shannon Whitfield, who took the oath of office on Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse in LaFayette.




December 29, 2016

Orneasha Swafford Charged In Christmas Eve Shooting On 12th Avenue; 1 Witness Won't Cooperate

December 29, 2016

TBI Seeks Public's Assistance In Washington County Death Investigation

December 29, 2016

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Purse Theft, Fraud


Orneasha Nicole Swafford has been charged in a Christmas Eve shooting in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. The victim gave police information, but the man she was with would not. Daysha Joyner, ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation that began on Christmas Eve.    ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who stole a purse from a shopping cart at Walmart after apparently trying to cash checks written to other ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Orneasha Swafford Charged In Christmas Eve Shooting On 12th Avenue; 1 Witness Won't Cooperate

Orneasha Nicole Swafford has been charged in a Christmas Eve shooting in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. The victim gave police information, but the man she was with would not. Daysha Joyner, who was shot in the leg, said she and Brandon Edwards were on their way to a family function. She said Ms. Swafford, described as Edwards' ex, would not stop calling him. She said as they ... (click for more)

TBI Seeks Public's Assistance In Washington County Death Investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation that began on Christmas Eve.    At the request of 1st District Attorney General Tony Clark, TBI special agents are working alongside detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances ... (click for more)

Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response

Last week I heard the mayor’s announcement that the city would donate one million dollars to the Children’s Hospital in memory of the students killed in the Woodmore bus crash.  One million dollars.  What a very generous donation from our kindhearted mayor.  I guess we all could be equally kind if we were pledging other people’s money. I, too, find the Children’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Embarrassment

Somewhere around Charlotte, N.C., I can almost assure you two members of the search firm contracted to find us a school superintendent are scratching their heads. They wonder if the Hamilton County School Board is real, or if Wednesday’s 90-minute conference call will show up on “Saturday Night Live” or some similar venue as rare-form humor. At a Wednesday work session, the school ... (click for more)

Sports

Meigs County Beats Central 81-78 On Harris 3 In Overtime

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Meigs County’s Tigers stole the spotlight Wednesday in the Cleveland Holiday Tournament at Raider Arena. The Tigers, snapping a two-game losing streak, scorched the nets with 14 3-pointers and defeated Chattanooga Central 81-78 in overtime when Cam Harris drained a clutch 3 from the right corner with 1.2 seconds remaining. It was Harris’ only 3 in ... (click for more)

Heights Hawks Clobber Oldsmar 81-54 In Miller Invitational

Hamilton Heights bounced back from a loss to Blue Ridge a day earlier with an impressive 81-54 victory over ninth-ranked (in latest MaxPreps rankings) Oldsmar Christian on Thursday in the Jim Miller Invitational in Wilmington, N.C. In what has become a routine for the Hawks, their offensive stalwarts were three Canadian seniors who have all signed college scholarships. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors