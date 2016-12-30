 Friday, December 30, 2016 40.6°F   clear   Clear

Hixson Woman Says Ex-Husband Tried To Rape Her, Put Gun To Her Head

Friday, December 30, 2016
Danny Scott Burns
Danny Scott Burns

A Hixson woman told police her ex-husband put a gun to her head and tried to rape her.

Danny Scott Burns, 51, of 222 Delores Dr., Hixson, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated assault.

In the incident on Monday, police were called by the woman's boyfriend, who said the woman told him that Burns had forced his way into her residence with a gun.

An arriving officer said he could hear a heated argument inside. He said he could hear the woman frantically calling for help and begging for police to hurry.

The officer said after he got inside that the woman came running toward him without a shirt on and got behind him for protection.

Burns was taken into custody after additional officers arrived.

A silver Smith and Wesson pistol was found inside a laundry basket next to the bed.

The woman said Burns had kicked her door in, breaking the deadbolt.

She said he pointed the gun at her and told her he was going to kill her.

The woman said she was told, "You're going to die tonight."

She said the gun was put to her head and she was forced into the bedroom.

She said Burns demanded that she take off her clothes, but she resisted. He told her he was going to "take it."

The woman said he struck her multiple times in the face and eventually was able to pin her down, but was unable to remove her clothes.

She said she was convinced that Burns was going to rape and kill her.

Police found a half-empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey in the passenger seat of his truck.



December 30, 2016

December 30, 2016

