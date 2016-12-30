 Friday, December 30, 2016 35.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

New Walker County Commissioner Whitfield Goes To Court To Halt "Improper Vehicle Transfer" By Outgoing Commissioner Heiskell

Friday, December 30, 2016
After hearing from concerned citizens and county employees, incoming Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said he discovered late Wednesday evening that Commissioner Bebe Heiskell had made an improper transfer of ownership of a 2012 Ford Explorer.
 
He said it was transferred at below market value from Walker County government to the Walker County Water & Sewer Authority.
 
He said Commissioner Heiskell has driven the 2012 Ford Explorer for personal as well as county business use continuously since the vehicle was purchased new. 
 
Commissioner Whitfield said sources told him that Commissioner Heiskell "wanted to take the county vehicle with her for a newly created six figure income public relations job at the Walker County Water & Sewer Authority that she would be starting next week."
 
He said Ms. Heiskell "denied having reached a firm arrangement for her employment at the Water Authority, but failed to provide any alternate explanation for the improper transfer of the county vehicle."

Commissioner Whitfield, having access to the master inventory of all county vehicles, said he visited the Walker County Tax Commissioner's office in Rock Spring to verify that the transfer had been made.
 
He said,   "I was very shocked when I was told by the Tax Commissioner’s office that the vehicle was now registered to the Walker County Water & Sewer Authority. It was just unbelievable that Bebe would pull such a stunt. I was very disappointed in her actions to take advantage of the citizens of Walker County in her last few days in office. I knew that I needed to take action to try and stop Bebe's last minute plans."

Commissioner Whitfield said he was successful in getting an emergency hearing yesterday morning in front of Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr., to hear the case of the allegedly improper vehicle transfer.
 
He said, "There was county employee testimony in court that Commissioner Heiskell told county employees that she would be employed in a newly created job at the Walker County Water & Sewer Authority and had transferred ownership of her county vehicle to the authority just yesterday, so she would have the vehicle to drive in her new job next week. When attorney Skip Patty questioned Commissioner Heiskell under oath as to whether she was planning on being employed next week at the Water Authority, the commissioner admitted that she had discussed working at the Water Authority, but stated that the arrangements for her employment had not been finalized."

Commissioner  Whitfield said his efforts "were successful in getting the court to stop the improper transfer of title of the Ford Explorer." 

Commissioner Whitfield also asked the court for an injunction to stop Commissioner Heiskell from appointing three new board members to the Walker County Water & Sewer Authority. His efforts were unsuccessful in stopping herl from making the appointments on her next to the last day in office. Outgoing Commissioner Heiskell moved forward with her 3 p.m. commissioner meeting in LaFayette and appointed longtime supporters Bill Cooke, Michael Haney and Annette North to the Water Authority Board.
 
Commissioner Whitfield said, "It is anticipated this will give Commissioner Heiskell the needed votes to create the scheme for a pathway to be employed at the Water Authority in the newly created public relations position. These board appointments block incoming Commissioner me from having the opportunity of serving on the Water Authority Board until the next term expires, in this case being John Culpepper on May 31, 2017. It is at this time Mr. Whitfield would become the board chairman per the Enabling Act by the Georgia General Assembly in 1977 that created the Walker County Water & Sewer Authority.       
Shannon Whitfield will officially take office as Sole Commissioner of Walker County, Georgia, on Sunday at 12"01 a.m.

December 30, 2016

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

December 30, 2016

HCSO Asks For Community Assistance Locating Two Suspects

December 30, 2016

Grohn Said Berke "Failed Promises" Led To Inner-City Hopelessness


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Charles Larry Ashley, 34, and his brother,  John Travis Ashley, 30.   Both are wanted for aggravated assault and carjacking. ... (click for more)

Mayoral candidate Larry Grohn said Friday there is a link between Mayor Andy Berke’s "failed campaign promises to a spiraling sense of hopelessness and betrayal in Chattanooga’s inner-city communities." ... (click for more)


Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response

Last week I heard the mayor’s announcement that the city would donate one million dollars to the Children’s Hospital in memory of the students killed in the Woodmore bus crash.  One million dollars.  What a very generous donation from our kindhearted mayor.  I guess we all could be equally kind if we were pledging other people’s money. I, too, find the Children’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Mad Dog" Never Yells

Just after President-elect Donald Trump named retired Marine General James “Mad Dog” Mattis as the nation’s next Secretary of Defense, I started reading everything I could find about him. I have known of his delightful quotes for some time and the fact he is one of the top military experts in the world, but that’s small potatoes. What is it about him that causes other Marines to ... (click for more)

Sports

Dobbs, Barnett Power Vols Past 'Huskers 38-24 In Music City Bowl

(Story will be updated) When Peyton Manning played his final game at Tennessee, his Vols were thrashed 42-17 as Nebraska won a national title in the Orange Bowl. Fast forward to Friday. With Joshua Dobbs bidding farewell to an illustrious college career, the smooth-operating, dual-threat quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth to lead Tennessee ... (click for more)

Hughes Surpasses 1,500 Career Points In Bearettes' Victory

Bradley Central’s steamroll of is bracket in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic in Greeneville, Tenn., went uninterrupted Friday night as the Bearettes blitzed Morristown West 73-47. As has been their custom, the top-ranked Bearettes jumped all over another opponent early and went into halftime with a commanding 34-23 advantage. Bradley stretched the margin to 46-31 going ... (click for more)


