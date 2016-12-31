 Saturday, December 31, 2016 36.5°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ 
3216 GLEASON DRIVE APT 15 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ARNOLD, CANDICE MICHELLE 
82 STIONE CREEK RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BEARD, MARCELL JERMEZ 
2725 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION VIOLATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BENFORD, NATHAN DEMETRICE 
3821 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE 
1807 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
BRAMLETT, BRITTANY NICOLE 
3710 STEPHENS ROAD APT 18 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN 
4054 GLENCOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $500
---
BUCKNER, ACASHA J 
7744 NOTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUSBY, CATHERINE M 
5313 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CARDEN, RICKY LEE 
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
COX, DONALD WAYNE 
6004 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37420 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER 
117 ROSSHOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 03736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFTUNDER $500
---
DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL 
1417 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
DAWSON, JONQUEL TRAVEON 
2461 WINSHIRE DRIVE DECATUR, 30035 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DONALDSON, GLEN ALLEN 
9428 DAVID SMITH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT 
3612 GLENDEN DR.

A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ 
3505 NAVAJO DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
EPPS, TYRONE 
201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GOINS, AMBER LYNN 
604 DOGWOOD LANE DUNLAP, 37427 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GONZALES, TIFFANY J 
403 S 5TH STREET LA FOLLETTE, 37766 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREGORY, MICHELE L 
2051 LIONHEART LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALL, ROYAL WAYNE 
2871 WILLIAMS ROAD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, LAUREN ASHLEY 
10521 BRICKHILL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAYES, TEENA PAULETTE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HEATON, AMY NOEL 
8615 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENRY, MATTHEW TYLER 
396 CHARLES HENRY RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLLOWAY, BRANDY M 
8202 CICEOERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL 
1706 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
KING, GARRIAN DWAYNE 
6324 SHORE MANOR DR CHATTNOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANDMON, DARRISHA LESHAYE 
1400 NORTH CHAMBERLIAN ATP 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES 
3271 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
SPEEDING
---
MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON 
292 CLOVERDALE RD. DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MAY, JOHNATHON WALTER 
143 MAY HOME LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
MORRISON, JEREMY LEE 
4431 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 373976307 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PICKLE, DONNA LEE 
3431 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAMSEY, SHARON JONES 
2796 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE 
4920 CHARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAMPER, CODY 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN 
1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WASHINGTON, WHITNEY ALLISON 
623 MOUNTAIN PASS KNOXVILLE, 379235726 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE 
1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHEELER, CHARLES DAVID 
3508 E HWY 136 LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE 
803 COVE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, FREDRICK 
3808 GRACE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, LENORA BROOKE 
11731 HWY 11 VALLEY HEAD, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY

December 31, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

December 30, 2016

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

December 30, 2016

HCSO Asks For Community Assistance Locating Two Suspects


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response

Roy Exum: The Worst Mayor Ever

Sports

Dobbs, Barnett Power Vols Past 'Huskers 38-24 In Music City Bowl

Hughes Surpasses 1,500 Career Points In Bearettes' Victory

