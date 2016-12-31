Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ

3216 GLEASON DRIVE APT 15 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

ARNOLD, CANDICE MICHELLE

82 STIONE CREEK RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BEARD, MARCELL JERMEZ

2725 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PROBATION VIOLATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BENFORD, NATHAN DEMETRICE

3821 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE

1807 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROBATION VIOLATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST

PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

---

BRAMLETT, BRITTANY NICOLE

3710 STEPHENS ROAD APT 18 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN

4054 GLENCOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $500

---

BUCKNER, ACASHA J

7744 NOTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BUSBY, CATHERINE M

5313 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CARDEN, RICKY LEE

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

COX, DONALD WAYNE

6004 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37420

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER

117 ROSSHOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 03736

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFTUNDER $500

---

DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL

1417 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

DAWSON, JONQUEL TRAVEON

2461 WINSHIRE DRIVE DECATUR, 30035

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DONALDSON, GLEN ALLEN

9428 DAVID SMITH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

---

DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT

3612 GLENDEN DR.

A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHECONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ3505 NAVAJO DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT---EPPS, TYRONE201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---GOINS, AMBER LYNN604 DOGWOOD LANE DUNLAP, 37427Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)FAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---GONZALES, TIFFANY J403 S 5TH STREET LA FOLLETTE, 37766Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREGORY, MICHELE L2051 LIONHEART LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HALL, ROYAL WAYNE2871 WILLIAMS ROAD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAYES, LAUREN ASHLEY10521 BRICKHILL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)FAILURE TO APPEAR---HAYES, TEENA PAULETTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HEATON, AMY NOEL8615 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENRY, MATTHEW TYLER396 CHARLES HENRY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOLLOWAY, BRANDY M8202 CICEOERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL1706 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---KING, GARRIAN DWAYNE6324 SHORE MANOR DR CHATTNOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LANDMON, DARRISHA LESHAYE1400 NORTH CHAMBERLIAN ATP 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES3271 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSESPEEDING---MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON292 CLOVERDALE RD. DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MAY, JOHNATHON WALTER143 MAY HOME LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY---MORRISON, JEREMY LEE4431 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 373976307Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PICKLE, DONNA LEE3431 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMSEY, SHARON JONES2796 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE4920 CHARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INDECENCY---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAMPER, CODY727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WASHINGTON, WHITNEY ALLISON623 MOUNTAIN PASS KNOXVILLE, 379235726Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WHEELER, CHARLES DAVID3508 E HWY 136 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE803 COVE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, FREDRICK3808 GRACE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILLIAMS, LENORA BROOKE11731 HWY 11 VALLEY HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ARNOLD, CANDICE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BEARD, MARCELL JERMEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRAMLETT, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $500 BUCKNER, ACASHA J

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BUSBY, CATHERINE M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CARDEN, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

COX, DONALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

THEFTUNDER $500 DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/09/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT EPPS, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GOINS, AMBER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR GONZALES, TIFFANY J

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALL, ROYAL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/14/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, LAUREN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAYES, TEENA PAULETTE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/15/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEATON, AMY NOEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENRY, MATTHEW TYLER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLLOWAY, BRANDY M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MAY, JOHNATHON WALTER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY MORRISON, JEREMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PICKLE, DONNA LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/16/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMSEY, SHARON JONES

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/30/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/30/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)