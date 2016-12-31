Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ
3216 GLEASON DRIVE APT 15 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ARNOLD, CANDICE MICHELLE
82 STIONE CREEK RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BEARD, MARCELL JERMEZ
2725 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROBATION VIOLATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BENFORD, NATHAN DEMETRICE
3821 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE
1807 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
BRAMLETT, BRITTANY NICOLE
3710 STEPHENS ROAD APT 18 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN
4054 GLENCOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC VANDALISM OVER $500
---
BUCKNER, ACASHA J
7744 NOTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BUSBY, CATHERINE M
5313 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CARDEN, RICKY LEE
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
COX, DONALD WAYNE
6004 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37420
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CRAWFORD, SKYLER GEER
117 ROSSHOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 03736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFTUNDER $500
---
DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL
1417 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
DAWSON, JONQUEL TRAVEON
2461 WINSHIRE DRIVE DECATUR, 30035
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DONALDSON, GLEN ALLEN
9428 DAVID SMITH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
DUNNIGAN, KERRY LAMONT
3612 GLENDEN DR.
A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ
3505 NAVAJO DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
EPPS, TYRONE
201 EADS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GOINS, AMBER LYNN
604 DOGWOOD LANE DUNLAP, 37427
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GONZALES, TIFFANY J
403 S 5TH STREET LA FOLLETTE, 37766
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREGORY, MICHELE L
2051 LIONHEART LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALL, ROYAL WAYNE
2871 WILLIAMS ROAD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, LAUREN ASHLEY
10521 BRICKHILL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAYES, TEENA PAULETTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HEATON, AMY NOEL
8615 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENRY, MATTHEW TYLER
396 CHARLES HENRY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLLOWAY, BRANDY M
8202 CICEOERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL
1706 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
KING, GARRIAN DWAYNE
6324 SHORE MANOR DR CHATTNOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LANDMON, DARRISHA LESHAYE
1400 NORTH CHAMBERLIAN ATP 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
3271 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
226 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
SPEEDING
---
MAXWELL, THOMAS JASON
292 CLOVERDALE RD. DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MAY, JOHNATHON WALTER
143 MAY HOME LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
MORRISON, JEREMY LEE
4431 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 373976307
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PICKLE, DONNA LEE
3431 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAMSEY, SHARON JONES
2796 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE
4920 CHARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAMPER, CODY
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
1104 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WASHINGTON, WHITNEY ALLISON
623 MOUNTAIN PASS KNOXVILLE, 379235726
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE
1817 EAST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHEELER, CHARLES DAVID
3508 E HWY 136 LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE
803 COVE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, FREDRICK
3808 GRACE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, LENORA BROOKE
11731 HWY 11 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
