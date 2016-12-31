 Saturday, December 31, 2016 43.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Funeral Services Will Be Wednesday For Ooltewah Man Killed By His Father-In-Law

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Funeral services will be Wednesday for Adam Kenneth Levi, 39, of Ooltewah, who police say was killed by his father-in-law on Thursday night..

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home on East Brainerd Road.

Interment will follow in Lakewood Memory Gardens, East.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service at Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Road.

Glen Allen Donaldson, 56, is charged with first-degree murder.

The victim was found dead at his home after Donaldson called 911 to report the shooting.

Donaldson was asked by the dispatcher if his son-in-law was still alive. He said, "I doubt it."

The victim was found lying dead in the kitchen floor from a gunshot to the head.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the 3900 block of Niles Terrace.

A police report says Levi was going through a divorce with Donaldson's daughter.

Donaldson went to his residence to retrieve a bed rail.

Donaldson said Levi was at the kitchen sink and turned to threaten him with a knife. However, investigators said a knife was not found nearby.

They said the gunshot wound "was inconsistent with a self-defense shot."

When Donaldson was being taken into custody, a pistol was found in the front seat of his truck.


December 31, 2016

Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday

December 31, 2016

Funeral Services Will Be Wednesday For Ooltewah Man Killed By His Father-In-Law

December 31, 2016

Kangaroo Express On Hixson Pike Robbed


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Tuesday. Zarzour's will be ... (click for more)

Funeral services will be Wednesday for Adam Kenneth Levi, 39, of Ooltewah, who police say was killed by his father-in-law on Thursday night.. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in ... (click for more)

The Kangaroo Express on Hixson Pike was robbed late Friday night. Police received the call about 10:15 p.m. a number of officers were canvassing the scene in the vicinity of Cloverdale Drive ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Tuesday. Zarzour's will be closed Monday. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, is normally open ... (click for more)

Funeral Services Will Be Wednesday For Ooltewah Man Killed By His Father-In-Law

Funeral services will be Wednesday for Adam Kenneth Levi, 39, of Ooltewah, who police say was killed by his father-in-law on Thursday night.. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home on East Brainerd Road. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memory Gardens, East. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. on Wednesday ... (click for more)

Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response (2)

Last week I heard the mayor’s announcement that the city would donate one million dollars to the Children’s Hospital in memory of the students killed in the Woodmore bus crash.  One million dollars.  What a very generous donation from our kindhearted mayor.  I guess we all could be equally kind if we were pledging other people’s money. I, too, find the Children’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Worst Mayor Ever

On this, the last day of 2016, I look back over my shoulder and find that I believe Andy Berke is the worst mayor in Chattanooga’s history. This year has been a huge fiasco. A study just released shows Chattanooga is No. 71 on a list of The 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the United States and, for the record, the United States Geological Survey recognizes 35,000 cities in the country. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dobbs, Barnett Power Vols Past 'Huskers 38-24 In Music City Bowl

When Peyton Manning played his final game at Tennessee, his Vols were thrashed 42-17 as Nebraska won a national title in the 1998 Orange Bowl. Fast forward to Friday. With Joshua Dobbs bidding farewell to an illustrious college career, the smooth-operating, dual-threat quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth to lead Tennessee to a 38-24 victory ... (click for more)

Top-Ranked Oklahoma State Leads Southern Scuffle Field

Oklahoma State has won 34 NCAA wrestling titles in its 101 years of competition but never the Southern Scuffle presented this year by Compound Clothing. Hall of Fame coach John Smith and the Cowboys look to change that this weekend with a full 10 man roster plus 10 non-starters (highest finish in each weight class scores team points for that school) including three top seeded ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors