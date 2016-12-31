Funeral Services Will Be Wednesday For Ooltewah Man Killed By His Father-In-Law

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Funeral services will be Wednesday for Adam Kenneth Levi, 39, of Ooltewah, who police say was killed by his father-in-law on Thursday night..

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home on East Brainerd Road.

Interment will follow in Lakewood Memory Gardens, East.



The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service at Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Road.

Glen Allen Donaldson, 56, is charged with first-degree murder.

The victim was found dead at his home after Donaldson called 911 to report the shooting.

Donaldson was asked by the dispatcher if his son-in-law was still alive. He said, "I doubt it."



The victim was found lying dead in the kitchen floor from a gunshot to the head.



The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the 3900 block of Niles Terrace.

A police report says Levi was going through a divorce with Donaldson's daughter.

Donaldson went to his residence to retrieve a bed rail.

Donaldson said Levi was at the kitchen sink and turned to threaten him with a knife. However, investigators said a knife was not found nearby.

They said the gunshot wound "was inconsistent with a self-defense shot."

When Donaldson was being taken into custody, a pistol was found in the front seat of his truck.