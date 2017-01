Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADDINGTON, ANGLEA DENISE

516 LADD AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $1000

---

ANGLAND, JOSHUA JAMES

1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALDIVID, DILLON FAY

10202 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLEDSOE, ROBERT MILTON

4501 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAFOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BONDS, LADARRIUS CARNELL

4714 CORDELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE

4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRINCKMAN, ADAM

136 SHOAL CREEK WAY DALLAS, 30132

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROOME, MICHAEL A

6317 BAY LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUTMAN, BROOKE LOUISE

5067 OLD JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COFER, MISTIE ROSE

1273 WINTON CHAPEL ROAD ROCKWOOD, 37854

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COLEMAN, KENYA SHERIKA

5226 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COLEMAN, NICOLE DENISE

729 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FALSE REPORTS

---

CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ELLIOTT, WENDY J

439 VALLEYBROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ENGLISH, DERRICK LEBRON

2000 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GOINS, JEREMY LEE

2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

7817 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GOWAN, KEVIN LEE

3974 NORTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPEEDING

---

HARDLEY, JOSEPH JEROME

6 NORTH WILLOW APT25 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

HENEGAR, DONNIE RAY

9523 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN

4107 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HORTON, ADAM LAMAR

2316 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---JONES, HAILEY ROCELIA584 PINE GROVE ACCESS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KELTCH, WENDY LYNNE13416 MCGILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KOWALSKI, JUSTIN SEAN1609 NORTH CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---LANIER, APROL MICHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAY, JESSICA RENEE1935 DOWDY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LUCAS-GARCIA, PASCUAL3121 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOORE, LAKESHA RENEE2728 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---MORGAN, BRANDEN TIMOTHY5809 TALLEYLANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERY---PACE, ROBERT ISSAC192 EAST KISS AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PEACE, ASHLEY LAUREN724 SHELLY LANE ROSSVILLE, 37003Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POWELL, ANGELA S3715 FOREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PRUITT, JENNIFER LYNN5535 BEAVER DR. MABELTON, 30126Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST---RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO3805 ROCKFORD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---RICE, KEVIN MICHAEL1917 LAKEWOOD AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---ROBERTS, JONATHAN LOGAN4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 190 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERY---RUPERT, TIMOTHY CHARLES203 WILBERFORCE AVENUE OAK RIDGE, 378307341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SCOTT, ANTHONY JACOB8330 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHAFFER, JAMES RICHARD1501 BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SIMS, TIMOTHY LAMAR3569 FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CRYSTAL METH---SMARTT, TIMOTHY HOWARD4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---SMITH, GARY SHANNON2906 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---THORNHILL, ALIXANDRA GENEVIEVE3021 CEDARCLIFF CT ANTIOCH, 37013Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---TRAMMEL, RYAN JACOB1805 HIDDEN HARBOR RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---UNDERWOOD, JOHNNY LEE219 SCHOOL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARASSMENT---WHITENER, TIM LEON1307 SEWANEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000---YOUNES, SHELDON LEE219 BETSY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

Here are the mug shots:

