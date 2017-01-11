Man Found Dead In Whitfield County

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Whitfield County 911 Center received a call on Tuesday, at approximately 4:38 p.m., concerning a body being discovered in a wooded area at the dead end of Ellis Road. The body was discovered by a 13 year-old boy who lives in the area and was walking in the woods.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the deceased body of a man who had been placed in the woods and set on fire. Officials believe the body had been at the location less than 24 hours. No identification was found on the body and officers are in the process of trying to determine his identity. The body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the coroner’s office.