Quick Change Flim-Flam Artist Rips Off Restaurant In Dalton

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who tricked a local cashier into letting him walk out of a restaurant with $92 in stolen cash. The suspect asked for change for a large bill and kept the cashier confused until he was able to walk out with his money and also the restaurant’s.

The theft happened at the Zaxby’s at 872 College Drive in Dalton. Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, a man entered the Zaxby’s and ordered a chicken finger plate and handed the cashier a $100 bill. He then asked the cashier to wait, stating that he had exact change. When the cashier handed back the $100, the suspect started to argue. After a few rounds of the exchange, a penny was introduced into the equation. Eventually, the confused cashier gave the suspect $92 from the cash register without realizing the suspect had never handed back over the $100. The cashier did not realize the error until the suspect walked out of the restaurant, dumping his chicken finger order into the trash can on his way out.



The suspect is a black male who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s. He wore a black quilted style jacket with slacks and black sneakers and a gray or green toboggan hat. He wore a stud earring in one ear.



Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 253.

