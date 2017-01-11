Corker Announces Support For Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday, announced his support for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.
“From the beginning of this process, I have been committed to ensuring the nominee for Secretary of State receives a fair and thorough hearing, and I am incredibly impressed with how Rex Tillerson has conducted himself,” said Senator Corker. “Based on what I know today, I believe Mr. Tillerson has the potential to be an outstanding Secretary of State, and I look forward to supporting his nomination.”