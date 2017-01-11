 Wednesday, January 11, 2017 58.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Corker Announces Support For Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday, announced his support for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.

 

“From the beginning of this process, I have been committed to ensuring the nominee for Secretary of State receives a fair and thorough hearing, and I am incredibly impressed with how Rex Tillerson has conducted himself,” said Senator Corker.

“Based on what I know today, I believe Mr. Tillerson has the potential to be an outstanding Secretary of State, and I look forward to supporting his nomination.” 


HCSO Warns Public Of Scam By Persons Claiming To Be Government Employees

3 Magistrate Candidates Make Pitches To County Commission As Replacement For Sharetta Smith

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Plea To Washington

Several years ago a distinguished gentleman from the state of Washington wrote an impassioned letter to the two women who still serve as the state’s senators, Democrats Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. It has since become considered one of the best ever, and the fact-finders at Snopes have confirmed Bill Schoonover, also a lifetime Democrat, did indeed write it. Just over a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Races Past East Hamilton 79-70 In 5-3A Action

Fans came to seen a run-and-gun basketball game between visiting Cleveland and East Hamilton on Tuesday night. Throw in some fun of watching two race-horse teams square off and they got their money’s worth at East Hamilton’s gym. Cleveland, the lone remaining unbeaten boys’ team in District 5-3A, raced past the Hurricanes 79-70 behind a 28-point effort from KK Curry in ... (click for more)

UTC Hoops: Mocs Host The Citadel Tonight at 7

The Chattanooga Mocs returns to McKenzie Arena for a Wednesday night Southern Conference showdown with The Citadel. Tipoff is at 7 p.m., against the top scoring ream in the nation.   The Citadel, 9-9 overall and 2-3 in league play, averages 97.2 points per game which is just ahead of Kentucky (94.2) and UCLA (92.8). The Bulldogs are also top 10 in 3pt made per game (2nd, ... (click for more)


