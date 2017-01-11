3 Magistrate Candidates Make Pitches To County Commission As Replacement For Sharetta Smith

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Three Chattanooga attorneys on Wednesday made pitches to the County Commission to be appointed magistrate.

Bob Davis, Brandy Spurgin Floyd and Micah Guster each want to replace Sharetta Smith, who is returning to her native Ohio.

Galen Pickard also is a candidate, but he was unable to come to the commission session.

The commission will make a selection next Wednesday.

The magistrates make $65,203 per year, with the chief magistrate (currently Randy Russell) getting $5,000 more.

They are not allowed to practice criminal law, but can still take civil cases.

Attorney Davis noted that he is a former magistrate, who was asked to fill in for Ms. Smith next week.

He said, "I am already trained."

Attorney Davis, who has sat as special judge in City Court and General Sessions Court, retains his long-time office on Vine Street. He has taught at Chattanooga State and UTC.

Ms. Floyd said she is thoroughly familiar with criminal law, making appearances in General Sessions Court and Criminal Court almost daily.

She formerly worked with attorney Mike Raulston before going out on her own. She has taught law classes at UTC for the last five years.

Ms. Floyd, asked if Ms. Smith was endorsing her, said, "I expect she will put in a good word for me."

Attorney Guster said he returned to his native Chattanooga after practicing law in Arkansas.

He said his ambition is "to be a judge."

The 33-year-old attorney said he is a Seventh day Adventist and would not be able to work from Friday night to Saturday night.

The appointment will be to fill the remainder of the Smith term - until May 1.