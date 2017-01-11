HCSO Warns Public Of Scam By Persons Claiming To Be Government Employees

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is alerting citizens that the community is being targeted by a scam involving persons claiming to be employees of either a law enforcement agency or a general Hamilton County government office.



The caller and/or message received states that the person or person(s) have failed to show up for jury duty or have failed to pay bond fees. Furthermore, the fraudulent party is also claiming that unless the party calls a number and sends money via a money order, warrants will be issued leading to an arrest or heavy fines will be imposed.



HCSO is encouraging any resident who is contacted via phone from any law enforcement agency or general Hamilton County government office to never submit monetary funds over the phone without verifying the agency’s legitimacy.



All Hamilton County Government offices and the HCSO communicate via mail and/or registered mail and will never solicited funds over the phone. This includes the Internal Revenue Office (IRS) as well.



Scams are not new to the community and can come in a variety of ways. The HCSO tries to offer alerts to the public when specific scams start to affect our community.



Commercial scams can also be difficult to recognize. For more information on commercial scams, contact the Better Business Bureau.

