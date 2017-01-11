Commissioners Say Location Is The Problem With Proposed Bakewell Shooting Range

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Several County Commission members said Wednesday that they support shooting ranges, but they said the location is a problem with a proposed $2.4 million range at Retro-Hughes Road at Bakewell.

Commissioners cited the fact that several families live nearby and other homes have been started.

The commission will vote next Wednesday on the proposal by Wade Batson and Justin Whaley for the facility that would include both gun and archery ranges, including a 600-foot range.

Commissioner Randy Fairbanks said he went to the site because he wanted to hear the sound from the vantage point of the neighbors. He said there was a shooting demonstration, including a large-caliber firing. He said, "I was just appalled at the loudness of this going off."

He said, "With me it is a quality of life issue."

Commissioner Sabrena Smedley, who is a realtor, said she believe the range "is going to hinder property values."

She said if she was showing a property and gunshots were heard "I can guarantee you" it would affect the sale.

The developers said they are installing sound abatement measures and said the shots will be fired away from any residential area.

They said it would operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and stop at 5:30 p.m. in the winter.

A safety officer would be present at all times, it was stated.

About 80 cars were day would be expected on the mountain road, it was stated.