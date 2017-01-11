Davis Charged With Stealing Large Contemporary Painting

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Police have charged Lendell Otis Davis, 31, of 2000 E. 23rd St., with stealing a large contemporary painting from a residence on Tremont Street in North Chattanooga.

The resident called police in late November to report the break-in. He said he discovered that items were missing, including the painting, when he arrived home.

The next morning, police said Davis tried to sell the painting to a businessman on Main Street. The businessman had also been burglarized and he felt Davis was a suspect. He told him he was not interested in buying the painting.

After Davis left, the businessman called police, saying he believed the painting was stolen. He turned over a video of Davis coming into his store with the painting. He noted that a woman's name was on the back of the painting.

The Tremont Street resident was shown the video, and he identified the painting. He noted that the artist had written her name on the back of the original painting.

Davis, who has an extensive criminal record, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated carjacking after an incident in 2003. The murder and attempted murder charges were dismissed. He got a four-year sentence for attempted carjacking and aggravated assault.