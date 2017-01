Thursday, January 12, 2017

Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine.

Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy a large amount of cocaine from Bonner on June 8, 2015.

The purchase of almost 38 grams of cocaine was recorded by audio and video.

Bonner will be on supervised release for four years after getting out of prison.