Body Found In Tennessee River On Friday

Friday, January 13, 2017
- photo by Brent McDonald, NewsChannel 9
Chattanooga Police were called on Friday to the Riverpark, at Amnicola Highway near the Naval Reserve Center, concerning human remains which were discovered.
 
Chattanooga Police were informed by a local fisherman that a body had been discovered in the Tennessee River. Police were advised that the remains were on the Amnicola Highway bank of the river, near the Riverpark.
 
Police are unable to determine any identity at this time. The Hamilton County medical examiner will make a determination as to cause of death and identity.
 
This process will take an unknown length of time and will depend of the status of decomposition. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau were on scene during the recovery and are following all leads.

- Photo2 by Brent McDonald, NewsChannel 9

January 13, 2017

Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.   The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga.   On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment. Work then began to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service. ... (click for more)

2 Arrested In Shooting Range Deceptive Practice

Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department's Property Crimes Unit were investigating recent metal thefts from Carter Shooting Supply on Thursday. During the course of their investigation, they found a similar incident was scheduled to occur at The Shooters Depot on Thursday. Earlier this year, the suspect went to Carter Shooting Supply purporting to be an employee ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy High Desperately Needs A Running Track

Soddy Daisy High School is the second largest high school in Hamilton County. We have begged for a running track for the past 25 years or more. The fact that the county commissioners want to approve $500,000 for a track at Central is an insult to our students and community as a whole.  I have been told by HCDE board members and Hamilton County Commissioners on many occasions ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Inmate X’ Tragedy

In early December, a man we’ll call “Inmate X” asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was “No” and “Inmate X” slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of “simple assault,” a bond of $90,000 was set to assure “Inmate X” would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric ... (click for more)

Sports

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs in the championship match of the Cleveland Duals by a 34-33, ... (click for more)

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner’s Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free ... (click for more)


