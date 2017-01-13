Body Found In Tennessee River On Friday

Friday, January 13, 2017

Chattanooga Police were called on Friday to the Riverpark, at Amnicola Highway near the Naval Reserve Center, concerning human remains which were discovered.

Chattanooga Police were informed by a local fisherman that a body had been discovered in the Tennessee River. Police were advised that the remains were on the Amnicola Highway bank of the river, near the Riverpark.

Police are unable to determine any identity at this time. The Hamilton County medical examiner will make a determination as to cause of death and identity.

This process will take an unknown length of time and will depend of the status of decomposition. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau were on scene during the recovery and are following all leads.



