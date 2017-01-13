Bartow County Drug Dealer Handed Life Prison Sentence By Chattanooga Judge

Friday, January 13, 2017

A Bartow County, drug dealer has been handed a life prison sentence by a Chattanooga judge.

James Hedelsky, 59, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Following a September 2016 jury trial, Hedelsky was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The life sentence given to Hedelsky was based on his prior criminal history which, according to information on file with the U.S. District Court, included several felony drug convictions, as well as manslaughter, assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The sentence also included an enhancement for possessing a firearm during relevant conduct related to the methamphetamine distribution offenses.

The indictment and subsequent conviction of Hedelsky were the results of an investigation conducted by the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter represented the United States.