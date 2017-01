Monday, January 2, 2017

One person was shot at a motel on Cummings Highway early Monday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of the shooting that happened around 5:48 a.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

The incident was at the Chattanooga Inn and Suites, 2531 Cummings Highway.

The location is at the foot of Lookout Mountain.