Goins Charged After Fighting With EMTs, Grabbing Female EMT In Private Area

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Branden Lee Goins has been charged after police said he fought with medics taking him to the hospital after a drug overdose and then grabbing the private area of a female EMT.

Goins, 22, of 4109 Woodland Dr., Ooltewah, is charged with assault on a medical provider and sexual battery in addition to drug counts.

An officer said on New Year's Day he went to 7408 Bonny Oaks Dr. and was told by medics that they had revived Goins.

The officer said he left because Goins was initially cooperative, then he was called back when EMTs advised he was fighting them as they attempted to put in an IV.

The officer found Goins in the rear of the ambulance kicking his feet and flailing his arms.

The female EMT said Goins grabbed her groin area. She said she felt violated.