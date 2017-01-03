 Tuesday, January 3, 2017 62.6°F   overcast   Overcast

City Council Moves Ahead With Idea To Use $72,000 For Special Help For Council Members; $30,000 Set-Up Cost Given For 2 Extra Early Voting Sites

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The City Council plans to move ahead with the idea of using some $72,000 that was budgeted for the prior budget analyst to hire professional services to aid the council members on such issues as PILOTs.

The council did away with the budget analyst post - freeing up the money.

However, it would only apply to the upcoming budget that is now being formulated.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell, who headed up a committee on the issue, was among those voting no.

He said, "I have been in favor of giving the money back."

Councilman Mitchell said three council members said they did not need any help other than that provided by the current council staff, including administrator Nicole Gwyn.

The council will confer on how the money for professional services can be spent

.Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "We can get in scary territory if this is not defined."

On another issue, Assistant City Attorney Phil Noblett said he was told by Election Administrator Kerry Steelman that adding two early voting sites to the traditional three would involve $30,000 in one-time set-up costs.

That would be for 10 laptop computers and six printers, it was stated.

Attorney Noblett said he was told that would bring the total cost to the city for the March 7 election to $222,000.

The Election Commission is set to discuss the city election expenses at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Also, the council was told that bonds will be sold on Tuesday morning on a city issue of $8.5 million for new projects and to refinance $16,585,000 in 2007 bonds.

The City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to approve the sale to the low bidder.

About a dozen bidders are involved.


Grohn Questions City Attorney's Use Of Law Firm Involving A Former Law Partner

Larry Grohn Proposes Reinstitution Of Kirkman Technical High School

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Sworn In To 115th Congress


