Mayor Berke Way Ahead Of Challengers On Campaign Finances

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Mayor Andy Berke is way ahead of his challengers in campaign finances.

He started the campaign last July 1 with $274,855 in the bank and has taken in another $248,250 in the period running through Jan. 15.

The Berke campaign spent $108,615 during the reporting period.

Larry Grohn, City Councilman for District 4, took in $23,947 and spent $11,849.

Chris Long said he got $4,720 and spent $4,582.

Former City Councilman and city official David Crockett does not have a report listed.

Members of the Berke and Lebovitz families were among leading contributors to the mayor's campaign.

He also got $7,600 from the Tennessee Laborers PAC, $5,000 from the Ironworkers Local 704, $1,250 from Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 43, $5,000 from the Arcadis design firm, $2,000 from the DVA Holding Company, $2,000 from the FBT Public Policy Fund, $2,000 from the United Auto Workers, $1,000 from the Unum PAC, $1,000 from the Tennessee Valley Water Alliance and $5,000 from the Service International Employees Union, which represents some city employees.

Councilman Grohn received $1,500 from JPM LLC, Greg Vital and Mark West.

He got $1,000 from Jim Place, Jim Sattler and Lynda Sattler.

Donald O'Connor contributed $600 and Donald Norris Jr. $550.

Grohn contributors of $500 included Ward Crimmins, Pamper Crangle, Hal North, Steve Taylor, Designing & Construction, Todd Gardenhire, Hair Benders International and Bill Raines.

Mr. Long received $1,000 from Peter Patel and $500 from Dennis Billings.

He received $280 from Joyce Copp and $200 from Jared Chastain.

Mayor Berke received $1,500 from Ronnie Berke, Kandy Berke, Monique Berke, Marvin Berke, the Andy Berke Senate Campaign, Charles Lebovitz, Michael Lebovitz, Lauren Lebovitz, Betty Lebovitz, Avinash Sud, Roy Cockrum, Olan Mills, Mark Siedlecki, Erica Ballard, Ellen Hays, Ken Hays, Jon Kinsey, Timothy Ballard, Jeffrey Curry, Joe Decosimo, Sally Faulkner, Thomas Faulkner, Hiren Desai, Serina Desai, Geoffrey Smith, Vickie Gregg, Mike Nowlin, Bobby Chazen, Gary Chazen, Jill Levine, Jim Levine, Hugh Sharber, Virginia Sharber, Dale Hixson, Jim Steffner, Marian Steffner, Alfred Smith, Ethan Collier, Alice Smith, Mitch Patel, Richard McKinney, Pam McKinney, Kevin Boehm, Juliette Dobbs, Dale Allen, Ken Defoor, Judith Defoor, Jim Sattler, John Foy, Anuj Chandra, Wilkinson for Senate, William Fuller, Heidi Hefferlin, Annie Hall, Pamela Dickson, Roger Dickson, Jo Ann Morris, Bill Wilkerson, Alice Lupton, Kristina Montague, Pris Siskin and Robert Siskin.

A gift of $1,200 came from Ben Landress.

Berke gifts of $1,000 included Ben Probasco, Susan Probasco, Alnoor Dhanani, David Devaney, Bob Mason, William Matthews, Stephen Greer, Christopher Young, Candace Chazen, Hyman Kaplan, Rick Thompson, Nancy Jolley, Eric Myers, Andy Cox, Bill Aiken, Brian Mickles, Emerson Russell, Fletcher Bright, Bill Killian, David Belitz, Albert Dale, Stephen Geringer, Joe Freedman, Richard Eskind, Bruce Hirsch, Rick Hart, Kraft CPAs, Phil Bredesen, Howard Kirshner, Justin Crosslin, Charles Bone, Anna Windrow, Robert Cooper, Robert Doyle, David Cooley, David Garrison, Jane Alvis, Waller Lansden PAC, Hall Strategies, Cooper for Congress, Billy Woodall, Ragan Smith Associates PAC, Reuben Dubrow, Thomas Bernard, Rex Allen, Susan Rich, John McClarty, John Day and Michael Buchanan.

Berke gifts of $750 included Tom O'Neal, Rick Hitchcock, Frankie and Bertha Alford and Franklin Alford.

He received $500 from Gordon Davenport, Thomas Quillen, ival Goldstein, Steven Culp, Bobby Lee Cook, Stuart Bush, Alison Shaw, Barry Parker, Tim Hennen, Paula Henderson, Travis Lytle, Nicola Crisp, Jeffery Dingle, Louann Smith, Jeffrey Sikes, Kenneth Goodhue, Pramukh Stores LLC, Paul Fuchcar, Linda Lind, Warren Logan, Chris Crimmins, Joseph Chauhari LLC, Tracey George, Chuck Abbott, Frank Gordon, Kevin Teets, James Wackler, James Ayers, Kevin Crumbo, Janet Ayers, Gerald Martin, Brant Phillips, Gregory Allen, Jones Luna, Leslie Newman, Howard Wall, Keith Simmons, Adams and Reese PAC, Megan Barry for Mayor, Randall Button, TBA Investments, Stanley Dressler, MC PAC, Robert Greenberg, Bart Gordon Committee, James Free, Alnoor Dhanani, Mayada Dhanani, John Payne, Ernest Kresch, Jimmy Adams/Jay Floyd Adams, Craig Troyer, Mike St. Charles and Ira Lit of Stanford University.

Click here to see the financial disclosures.