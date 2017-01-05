 Thursday, January 5, 2017 39.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Winter Storm Expected To Bring Snow To Chattanooga On Friday; Hamilton County Schools To Close

Thursday, January 5, 2017

A winter storm could bring 2-4 inches of snow to Chattanooga, according to the National Weather Service.

Hamilton County is included in a Winter Storm Watch.

It goes into effect on Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday.

Hamilton County Schools will close on Friday.

County school officials said, "The threat of precipitation and freezing temperatures overnight and again midday may lead to hazardous road conditions.  Therefore, Hamilton County Schools and School Age Child Care will be closed Friday."

Also closed on Friday will be Dade County Schools, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Payne Schools, Murray County Schools, Silverdale Baptist Academy and Walker County Schools. Oakwood Christian Academy will close at 1 p.m. Monroe County Schools, Sweetwater Schools and Polk County Schools will be on a two-hour delay.

City Public Works Administrator Justin Holland said, "To help keep citizens safe and road conditions clear, our crews have already applied 22,000 gallons of salt brine today, spanning over 700 miles throughout our city. We will continue to monitor and treat roadways through the evening.

"You and your family can stay up to date with road closures and conditions, as well as local weather alerts at chattanooga.gov/weather "

 

. And get real-time updates on weather conditions on Twitter by searching the hashtag #CHAwx.

The National Weather Service issued this special weather statement:

WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 1PM EST FRI UNTIL 7AM EST SAT ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * EVENT...A WINTER STORM MAY BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW TO THE REGION...WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES OF ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE. * TIMING...FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS ONCE THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION BEGINS. MOTORISTS NEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAREFUL ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WHERE SLIPPERY SPOTS OFTEN DEVELOP FIRST. THIS IS PARTICULARLY TRUE FOR THE FRIDAY EVENING RUSH HOUR COMMUTE AND THROUGH THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

Detailed Forecast

Thursday Afternoon
A 10 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
A 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

January 5, 2017

Man Dies After Being Shot By Police On Monteagle Mountain

January 5, 2017

Joe McCord Leaves Post As Chief Clerk Of The House

January 5, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Dec. 22-29


A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at Monteagle, Tn., was shot and killed by police. The incident occurred early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area on Deep Woods Road. The officers ... (click for more)

After 18 years of service to the Tennessee General Assembly, the Chief Clerk of the House, Joe McCord, will be leaving his post to pursue a new opportunity. His departure comes after serving ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Dec. 22-19: 12-22-2016 Megan Anne Hall, 32, of 956 Ely Road, Hixson arrested for driving while license suspended. Billy Joelin Woods, 39, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Dies After Being Shot By Police On Monteagle Mountain

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at Monteagle, Tn., was shot and killed by police. The incident occurred early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area on Deep Woods Road. The officers were responding to a 911 call from an individual saying he was in the woods in Franklin County armed with a gun. As many as five officers fired at the man, it was stated. ... (click for more)

Joe McCord Leaves Post As Chief Clerk Of The House

After 18 years of service to the Tennessee General Assembly, the Chief Clerk of the House, Joe McCord, will be leaving his post to pursue a new opportunity. His departure comes after serving 12 years as the state representative from Maryville in East Tennessee, and six years of service as chief clerk of the House. House Speaker Beth Harwell said, " I sincerely appreciate his ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pangolin Scales Seized

I’m willing to bet not many learned people have ever heard of an animal called a pangolin. Better yet, I’ll double-down that even more are unaware the little “artichoke with legs,” as they are called, is far and away the most illegally-trafficked animal in the world. So chew on this: Alert customs officials in Shanghai just seized more than 3.4 tons of pangolin scales, estimated ... (click for more)

Sports

Sluggish Tyner Too Much For Hixson In 6-AA Battle

It had been 12 days since Tyner’s last basketball game and almost three weeks for Hixson, but they played like there was no tomorrow on Wednesday night at Hixson in a battle of District 6-AA foes. Oh, it was sloppy at times and extremely physical, but when the final horn sounded, the Rams had improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in 6-AA with the 71-56 victory.  Hixson is now ... (click for more)

Hall-Led Marion County Beats Grace For First Victory

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors’ football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season. “Kane doesn’t ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors