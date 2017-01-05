 Thursday, January 5, 2017 36.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Suspects On HSCO's Top 12 Most Wanted List Apprehended

Thursday, January 5, 2017
John Travis Ashley, 30, and Charles Larry Ashley, 34, two brothers on the Hamilton County Sheriff Office's Top 12 Most Wanted List, have been taken into custody.
 
HCSO officials said at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, fugitive John Ashley was taken into custody at 414 Sevier St. in Soddy Daisy.
 
His arrest came as the result of the cooperative efforts between the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office, Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office, the US Marshals Service, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Patrol and Special Operations Division.

 
Information was developed on Wednesday between the above listed agencies through concerned citizens throughout the region, which ultimately resulted in John Ashley's arrest without incident.

HCSO deputies took Charles Larry Ashley into custody on Mowbray Mountain in the 1100 Block of Mowbray Pike.  He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting booking on charges of aggravated assault, car jacking, and he has a hold for Sequatchie County.
 
At the time of Charles Ashley’s arrest, he was held up in a motor home and refused to surrender to deputies.  The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SWAT team assumed control and soon thereafter, he was taken into custody.
 
His apprehension is attributed to the cooperation of concerned citizens.
Thanks, Unum, For Strong School Grants

I want to thank Unum for their support of public education and our school system through awarding $50,000 in Strong Schools Grants to 60 teachers in 38 schools throughout Hamilton County. As a new member of the school board, it was a pleasure to attend the luncheon yesterday and observe the hard work and innovation of our teachers being rewarded.  Being brand new to the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pangolin Scales Seized

I’m willing to bet not many learned people have ever heard of an animal called a pangolin. Better yet, I’ll double-down that even more are unaware the little “artichoke with legs,” as they are called, is far and away the most illegally-trafficked animal in the world. So chew on this: Alert customs officials in Shanghai just seized more than 3.4 tons of pangolin scales, estimated ... (click for more)

Sluggish Tyner Too Much For Hixson In 6-AA Battle

It had been 12 days since Tyner’s last basketball game and almost three weeks for Hixson, but they played like there was no tomorrow on Wednesday night at Hixson in a battle of District 6-AA foes. Oh, it was sloppy at times and extremely physical, but when the final horn sounded, the Rams had improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in 6-AA with the 71-56 victory.  Hixson is now ... (click for more)

Hall-Led Marion County Beats Grace For First Victory

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors’ football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season. “Kane doesn’t ... (click for more)


