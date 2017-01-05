2 Suspects On HSCO's Top 12 Most Wanted List Apprehended

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Charles Larry Ashley

John Travis Ashley, 30, and Charles Larry Ashley, 34, two brothers on the Hamilton County Sheriff Office's Top 12 Most Wanted List, have been taken into custody.HCSO officials said at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, fugitive John Ashley was taken into custody at 414 Sevier St. in Soddy Daisy.His arrest came as the result of the cooperative efforts between the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office, Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office, the US Marshals Service, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Patrol and Special Operations Division.Information was developed on Wednesday between the above listed agencies through concerned citizens throughout the region, which ultimately resulted in John Ashley's arrest without incident.HCSO deputies took Charles Larry Ashley into custody on Mowbray Mountain in the 1100 Block of Mowbray Pike. He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting booking on charges of aggravated assault, car jacking, and he has a hold for Sequatchie County.At the time of Charles Ashley’s arrest, he was held up in a motor home and refused to surrender to deputies. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SWAT team assumed control and soon thereafter, he was taken into custody.His apprehension is attributed to the cooperation of concerned citizens.