Dalton Police Department Releases More Pictures In Purse Theft Case

Thursday, January 5, 2017

The Dalton Police Department has obtained better surveillance pictures of a suspect in a December theft and fraud case. A suspect in the Dec. 26th theft of a purse from Walmart was recorded by surveillance passing a check stolen in the Dalton incident at a Walmart store in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The Dalton incident happened around noon on Dec. 26, at the Shugart Road Walmart. The victim left her purse sitting in the front of her shopping cart while browsing the store. When the victim decided to leave without buying anything, she realized that her purse was missing. The purse contained approximately $100 in cash as well as the victim’s bank cards, a check book, and the victim’s AARP card. A review of the store’s surveillance showed a white female take the victim’s purse from her cart before leaving the store quickly. The woman left in a white early-to-mid 2000s Ford Focus which was parked in one of the handicapped spots near the store entrance. The suspect has shoulder length brown hair that was pulled back in a ponytail and she wore a long-sleeved shirt with green sleeves and jeans. Further investigation of the store’s surveillance system showed the suspect going to the Customer Service Center before the theft and attempting to cash several checks.



On Dec. 29, pictures of the suspect from surveillance pictures from the Dalton theft were released to area media outlets and social media, but a suspect was not identified. On Dec. 30, a check from the victim’s checkbook was written for $463.92 at the Walmart in Cleveland. The transaction was reported to the Dalton Police Department on Jan. 3, and investigators obtained surveillance pictures of the suspect which are more clear and close up to the suspect’s face than the images from Dalton. Investigators now believe that it is likely the suspect lives in the Chattanooga area.



Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 325.

