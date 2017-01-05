Dalton Police Department Releases More Pictures In Purse Theft Case

 Thursday, January 5, 2017 40.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Dalton Police Department has obtained better surveillance pictures of a suspect in a December theft and fraud case. A suspect in the Dec. 26th theft of a purse from Walmart was recorded by surveillance passing a check stolen in the Dalton incident at a Walmart store in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The Dalton incident happened around noon on Dec. 26, at the Shugart Road Walmart. The victim left her purse sitting in the front of her shopping cart while browsing the store. When the victim decided to leave without buying anything, she realized that her purse was missing. The purse contained approximately $100 in cash as well as the victim’s bank cards, a check book, and the victim’s AARP card. A review of the store’s surveillance showed a white female take the victim’s purse from her cart before leaving the store quickly. The woman left in a white early-to-mid 2000s Ford Focus which was parked in one of the handicapped spots near the store entrance. The suspect has shoulder length brown hair that was pulled back in a ponytail and she wore a long-sleeved shirt with green sleeves and jeans. Further investigation of the store’s surveillance system showed the suspect going to the Customer Service Center before the theft and attempting to cash several checks.

On Dec. 29, pictures of the suspect from surveillance pictures from the Dalton theft were released to area media outlets and social media, but a suspect was not identified. On Dec. 30, a check from the victim’s checkbook was written for $463.92 at the Walmart in Cleveland. The transaction was reported to the  Dalton Police Department on Jan. 3, and investigators obtained surveillance pictures of the suspect which are more clear and close up to the suspect’s face than the images from Dalton. Investigators now believe that it is likely the suspect lives in the Chattanooga area.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 325.


The Dalton Police Department has obtained better surveillance pictures of a suspect in a December theft and fraud case. A suspect in the Dec. 26th theft of a purse from Walmart was recorded ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force has released their Pill Take-Back totals for 2016 for the State of Tennessee.   Currently, over 130 organizations across the State of Tennessee ... (click for more)

John Travis Ashley, 30, and Charles Larry Ashley, 34, two brothers on the Hamilton County Sheriff Office's Top 12 Most Wanted List, have been taken into custody.   HCSO officials said ... (click for more)


Andre Harriman, member of the Chattanooga Beer Board, often tells those who are cited to the board that "ignorance is no excuse" but at the beer board meeting Thursday morning, a vote of five to two gave promoter La-Tesia Poole a pass because she was unfamiliar with requirements having to do with a special events permit at an event hall. She said that she had held similar ... (click for more)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

I’m willing to bet not many learned people have ever heard of an animal called a pangolin. Better yet, I’ll double-down that even more are unaware the little “artichoke with legs,” as they are called, is far and away the most illegally-trafficked animal in the world. So chew on this: Alert customs officials in Shanghai just seized more than 3.4 tons of pangolin scales, estimated ... (click for more)

It had been 12 days since Tyner’s last basketball game and almost three weeks for Hixson, but they played like there was no tomorrow on Wednesday night at Hixson in a battle of District 6-AA foes. Oh, it was sloppy at times and extremely physical, but when the final horn sounded, the Rams had improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in 6-AA with the 71-56 victory.  Hixson is now ... (click for more)

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors’ football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season. “Kane doesn’t ... (click for more)


