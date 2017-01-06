 Saturday, January 7, 2017 28.2°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Hazardous Driving Conditions With Black Ice Possible On Sunday Morning; W Road, Roberts Mill Road Reopen

Friday, January 6, 2017

After some snow arrived in Chattanooga after heavy preparations for a winter storm and many closings, warnings of hazardous roads remained in effect for Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service said motorists should be aware of the possibility of "black ice."

The warning says:

...TREACHEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING WITH WIDESPREAD BLACK ICE LIKELY... TEMPERATURES WILL DROP WELL BELOW FREEZING AFTER SUNSET TONIGHT. THIS WILL CAUSE MELTED SNOWFALL AND SLUSH TO QUICKLY REFREEZE ON AREA ROADS, BRIDGES, AND WALKWAYS...CREATING VERY DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH LATE SUNDAY MORNING. WIDESPREAD BLACK ICE IS EXPECTED TO FORM ON UNTREATED AND SECONDARY ROADS CAUSING SLIPPERY CONDITIONS. EVEN IF A ROAD APPEARS CLEAR, IT MAY ACTUALLY BE COVERED BY A THIN LAYER OF ICE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...USE EXTREME CAUTION, LEAVE ADEQUATE STOPPING DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. .

There was a dusting of snow downtown and more on the higher elevations.

Bitter cold also swept in with the winter storm.

The W Road and Roberts Mill Road on Signal Mountain were closed on Friday, but reopened late Saturday afternoon.

Roy Exum on Lookout Mountain reported on Saturday morning, "We got maybe an inch ... not enough to completely cover the ground. Secondary roads are icy and, while they don't look it, they are slick.There is very little traffic ... no newspaper yet."

A Signal Mountain official said he had seven inches - but that was at his cabin in Western North Carolina where he and his wife had hunkered down for the storm.

Downtown streets began to get a coating around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Chattanooga Police officers began reporting just before 10 p.m. that roadways are beginning to ice over in the Chattanooga area. Specifically on Interstate 75 (north and southbound) near the Volkswagen Drive exit there have been several vehicle crashes related to the weather. The public works department was dispatching salt trucks to that area.

Police said, "When approaching this area of the Interstate, or traveling anywhere during these conditions, reduce speed and drive with an abundance of caution."

Sheriff's deputies temporarily closed the W Road and Roberts Mill Road due to freezing conditions late Friday.

Both roads will be closed through the duration of the night and will be re-opened Saturday morning weather permitting.

First Tennessee branches in Chattanooga closed on Saturday due to weather conditions. Banking is available at any of First Tennessee ATMs or online.  It will reopen as usual on Monday morning.

The Hunter Museum is closed on Saturday and will reopen tomorrow at noonArtful Yoga has been rescheduled to Jan. 14.

TDOT officials on Saturday afternoon said, "District 29 has finished with state routes in Hamilton and Rhea Counties and have released crews.  Floating is finishing clean-up of interstate ramps in Hamilton County.  I-75 in Bradley and McMinn counties is clear and dry with shoulders dry or drying.  Bradley, McMinn, Meigs and Polk are continuing to work Priority 2 and 3 state routes and hope to have all those cleared before dark.  All District 29 counties will have skeleton crews remain through the night monitoring routes for refreezing of today’s snow and ice melt."


January 7, 2017

Salvation Army Opens Shelter Saturday And Sunday Due To Cold Temperatures

January 7, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 6, 2017

2nd Ashley Brother Charged In Violent Carjacking Taken Into Custody


With colder weather hitting the Tennessee Valley, The Salvation Army has been asked to open its shelter to protect the homeless from life-threatening conditions.  The Salvation Army's ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE  2107 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

The second brother charged in a carjacking on Mowbray Mountain has been taken into custody. Travis Ashley, 30, made an appearance in General Sessions Court on Friday. His older brother, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Salvation Army Opens Shelter Saturday And Sunday Due To Cold Temperatures

With colder weather hitting the Tennessee Valley, The Salvation Army has been asked to open its shelter to protect the homeless from life-threatening conditions.  The Salvation Army's ReCreate Café, its day Center for the homeless, will be open  Saturday  and  Sunday , beginning at  7 p.m.  as an overnight emergency cold-weather shelter.  ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE  2107 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REGISTRATION, EXPIRED FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY --- BATES, HAROLD DEAN  P.O. BOX 868 SODDY DAISY, 373840868  ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Ice Storm Of 1960

By the first day in March in 1960, we had already had a bunch of snow and ice that winter and the forecast was not remarkable, rain with temperatures in the mid-40s but just be careful for ice that might form overnight. I was five weeks away from my 11th birthday, the second of four boys not yet teenagers, and my sister Susan was less than a year old. No one ever predicted we ... (click for more)

Sports

More Than Half Of Tickets To Men's National Soccer Match At Finley Stadium Sold On First Day

More than half of tickets for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team's match at Finley Stadium next month were sold on the first day they were available, according to U.S. Soccer. "Chattanooga, You are incredible!" was the message on the national soccer site. The site says: Get yours while you can: http:// ussoc.cr/2iQF7ZM On-field seating is $293.35 when the service ... (click for more)

Alexander, Walker Propel Heights To 87-63 Victory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were overwhelmingly hard to handle Friday night as Hamilton Heights routed East St. Louis 87-63 in the Penny Hardaway Hoopfest at Bartlett High School in Memphis. Alexander poured in a game-high 30 points and Walker added 22 as the Hawks improved to 13-4 on the season. Alexander was brilliant, hitting 13-of-17 shots, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors