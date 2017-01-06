18-Year-Old Out On Bond For Aggravated Robbery Charged In Another Holdup

Friday, January 6, 2017

A youth who is still just 18 has been charged with his second armed robbery.

Police said Trevonte "Tre" Render was out on bond on the first holdup on Tuesday when he and another youth robbed a man at gunpoint on 13th Avenue.

Render was charged with robbing a disabled neighbor rwho was using a walker to get around last August.

Render, of 1105 E. 12th St., again faces an aggravated robbery count.

Police said a man told them he was sitting in his car about to leave when someone tapped on his window while holding a handgun. The gunman demanded the man's wallet, which he handed over.

Officers who were quickly on the scene came in contact with Render and another youth nearby in the 1500 block of 12th Street.

The robbery victim said they were the pair who robbed him. He said the other youth was holding the gun, while Render was nearby.

Police said Render tried to walk away from them when they approached. He was caught a short distance away.

In the earlier incident, a resident of Wheeler Avenue said he was returning home and had backed in his vehicle when a newer gray Honda four-door blocked him in.

At the same time, two black males came from the side of his house. One of them pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at him and demanded his money.

One of the robbers then grabbed the basket out of his walker. The pair ran off and the Honda left.

The victim said the basket contained his IDs, $20 cash and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.

He said he believed the robbers were after money from his disability check, but he said it had not yet arrived.

He said he believed that one of the youths was "Tre" and another was a juvenile he knew.

Police were able to locate Render and the 15-year-old juvenile and arrest both.