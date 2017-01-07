Home In East Chattanooga Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, January 7, 2017

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday on Taylor Street in East Chattanooga this afternoon around 3 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 3:08 p.m. to a single story house house with flames and smoke showing on three sides of the structure. It was reported that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters made an aggressive fire attack and the fire was called under control at 4:14 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the loss is estimated at $35,000. A family dog was injured in the fire and was transported by McKamey Animal Center, for treatment and shelter.

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County EMS, McKamey Animal Center, and EPB were on the scene to assist.