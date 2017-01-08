WDEF News Anchor Joe Legge Takes Public Relations Position With Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield

Sunday, January 8, 2017

WDEF TV new anchor Joe Legge is taking a public relations position with new Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield.

Mr. Legge, who grew up in the Nashville area and graduated from MTSU, joined WDEF News 12 This Morning in 2011 after serving as noon anchor for five years.

Before coming to Chattanooga in 2006, he worked for nine years in the Tri-Cities.

He began his broadcast career at the age of 14 at public radio station WVCP in Gallatin and continued to work in radio at WMOT while in college. He switched to TV before graduation, taking an anchor/reporter position at independent station WHRT in Murfreesboro.