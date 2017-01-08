 Sunday, January 8, 2017 16.2°F   clear   Clear

WDEF News Anchor Joe Legge Takes Public Relations Position With Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield

Sunday, January 8, 2017
Joe Legge
Joe Legge

WDEF TV new anchor Joe Legge is taking a public relations position with new Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield.

Mr. Legge, who grew up in the Nashville area and graduated from MTSU, joined WDEF News 12 This Morning in 2011 after serving as noon anchor for five years.

Before coming to Chattanooga in 2006, he worked for nine years in the Tri-Cities.

He began his broadcast career at the age of 14 at public radio station WVCP in Gallatin and continued to work in radio at WMOT while in college. He switched to TV before graduation, taking an anchor/reporter position at independent station WHRT in Murfreesboro.


January 8, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 7, 2017

Home In East Chattanooga Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

January 7, 2017

Salvation Army Opens Shelter Saturday And Sunday Due To Cold Temperatures


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JENNIFER JOY  634 GARDEN FARMS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday on Taylor Street in East Chattanooga this afternoon around 3 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene at 3:08 p.m. to a single ... (click for more)

With colder weather hitting the Tennessee Valley, The Salvation Army has been asked to open its shelter to protect the homeless from life-threatening conditions.  The Salvation Army's ... (click for more)


Home In East Chattanooga Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Ice Storm Of 1960

By the first day in March in 1960, we had already had a bunch of snow and ice that winter and the forecast was not remarkable, rain with temperatures in the mid-40s but just be careful for ice that might form overnight. I was five weeks away from my 11th birthday, the second of four boys not yet teenagers, and my sister Susan was less than a year old. No one ever predicted we ... (click for more)

Sports

Gerald Wilkins, Carl Poston Jr., Brent Adams, Karen Mills Head HOF List

A pair of former UTC student-athletes who played in the NBA (Gerald Wilkins) and NFL (Brent Adams), world skeet shooting champion Carl Poston Jr. and UTC women’s All-American basketball player Karen Mills head the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame 20-member class of 2017. Tickets : The annual induction dinner is Monday February 27 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. ... (click for more)

Mocs Win Big Over Furman

-The trio of Johnathan Burroughs-Cook, Justin Tuoyo and Greg Pryor combined for 47 points in the Chattanooga Mocs 80-64 win over Furman Saturday in McKenzie Arena. It was the first league loss for the Paladins.   The Mocs came out of halftime up six, 35-29, but the visitors slowly chipped away at the advantage. Devin Sibley tied the game at 40-all with a three at 16:09. ... (click for more)


