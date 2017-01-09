Bradley Commissioner Crye Favors Eliminating Employee Credit Cards

Monday, January 9, 2017

Bradley County Commissioner Thomas Crye said Monday the county should do away with employee credit cards.

"It's clear that control and mangement of the county credit card is out of control.

He added, "It gives the impression of kids with their hands in a candy jar, except the candy jar contains taxpayer money."

County Mayor D. Gary Davis termed use of the cards by employees as careless, but said, "I think overall, the credit card itself, in this day and time, is needed."

Earlier, he threatened to do away with the cards if stricter controls are not followed.

Sheriff Eric Watson, whose employees used the bulk of the credit cards, said it would be impractical to expect sheriff employees making some $29,000 to advance money to the county on purchases.

He said his office has tightened up on use of the cards.