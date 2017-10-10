Trump Tweets That "Liddle" Bob Corker Was Set Up By New York Times; Reporter Says Senator Asked Him To Tape Phone Conversation

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his Tweet attacks on Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, referring to him as "liddle."

He said, "The failing New York Times set liddle Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that is what I am dealing with!"

The Times reporter denied the report, saying that Senator Corker had two aides taping the conversation and asked him to do so as well in order to be sure he got the quotes correctly.

In the interview, Senator Corker said President Trump might get the U.S. involved in "World War III."

The Twitter battle between the president and the senator from Chattanooga began on Sunday.