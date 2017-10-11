Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ASBURY, BETH LAURA

318 SUNRISE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARR, NICOLE MICHELLE

4700 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON

10449 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE

3676 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BUTLER, NATHANIEL757 N 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency:ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CARTER, RICKEY EUDEN2508 Curtis St Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE127 CHRIS LN CHIKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---COOLEY, SHANNON DARRIONTAE1703 BAILEY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---DANIEL, TIMOTHY BRIAN9104 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN3721 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OFMANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OF METH (MANUFACTURE OMANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OF METH (TRANSPORTATIOPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---GRAY, HALI JORDAN19 CLIFT TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GREEN, BRIAN MHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ASSAULT)---HARPER, BRADLEYTURNEY CENTER...TDOC ONLY, 371404050Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOTHER (COURT ORDER)---HENRICKS, POLLYANNA LYONS1236 MARYJO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeMANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OF METH (MANUFACTURE OPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOOD, LONNIE JRROOM 102 COUNTRY HEARTH I, E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA2212 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON1251 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374156345Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311 (AGGRAVATED ROB---LATTIMORE, JONATHAN ALLEN4311 BUTTERFLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST---LAYNE, AUSTIN TAYLOR640 W THOMAS ST APT 201 MILLEGVILLE, 31061Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO106 PINO LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDED---MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT4135 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO SALE COCAINE LEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID1819 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION 403503103 (ATTEMPT THEFT---MILLER, IRA E6170 SAAB DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---ONEAL, IVAN LEE414 KILMER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON4405 DELASHMITT RD APT 15 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE2906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071525Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS561 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED---POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL2820 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY---QUALLS, BRANDON ROSS1418 BAGGETT ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---ROBERTS, ANGELO4115 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROSADO, AMANDA K401 EVANS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITY---STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111317Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ROBBERY)---STONE, BRIAN ALEX727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TEKLE, YOHANNES TESFI119 W 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW1227 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---WALKER, JULIAN25 S GERMANTOWN ROAD #128 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)---WATTS, JOHN WESLEY6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WEBB, TAYLOR DIANN610 NORTH BROOK DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITTHORNE, CRYSTAL MICHELLE1795 LEDFORD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---WILLIAMS, RYAN GAGE3332 CENTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191602Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---WIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO1809 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HANDGUN WITH FELON---YOUNG, KEYARRA L604 WILLIAMS AVE NE FORT PAYNE, 35967Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

