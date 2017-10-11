 Monday, October 16, 2017 60.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ASBURY, BETH LAURA 
318 SUNRISE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARR, NICOLE MICHELLE 
4700 MONTVIEW DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON 
10449 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE 
3676 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BUTLER, NATHANIEL 
757 N 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CARTER, RICKEY EUDEN 
2508 Curtis St Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE 
127 CHRIS LN CHIKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
COOLEY, SHANNON DARRIONTAE 
1703 BAILEY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DANIEL, TIMOTHY BRIAN 
9104 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN 
3721 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OF METH (MANUFACTURE O
MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OF METH (TRANSPORTATIO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
GRAY, HALI JORDAN 
19 CLIFT TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GREEN, BRIAN M 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ASSAULT)
---
HARPER, BRADLEY 
TURNEY CENTER...TDOC ONLY, 371404050 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OTHER (COURT ORDER)
---
HENRICKS, POLLYANNA LYONS 
1236 MARYJO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OF METH (MANUFACTURE O
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOOD, LONNIE JR 
ROOM 102 COUNTRY HEARTH I, E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA 
2212 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON 
1251 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374156345 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311 (AGGRAVATED ROB
---
LATTIMORE, JONATHAN ALLEN 
4311 BUTTERFLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
---
LAYNE, AUSTIN TAYLOR 
640 W THOMAS ST APT 201 MILLEGVILLE, 31061 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO 
106 PINO LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN 
9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT 
4135 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO SALE COCAINE LE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID 
1819 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 403503103 (ATTEMPT THEFT
---
MILLER, IRA E 
6170 SAAB DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ONEAL, IVAN LEE 
414 KILMER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON 
4405 DELASHMITT RD APT 15 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE 
2906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071525 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS 
561 Arlington Ave Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED
---
POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL 
2820 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
QUALLS, BRANDON ROSS 
1418 BAGGETT ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ROBERTS, ANGELO 
4115 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROSADO, AMANDA K 
401 EVANS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE 
3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111317 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ROBBERY)
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TEKLE, YOHANNES TESFI 
119 W 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW 
1227 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL 
815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WALKER, JULIAN 
25 S GERMANTOWN ROAD #128 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
WATTS, JOHN WESLEY 
6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WEBB, TAYLOR DIANN 
610 NORTH BROOK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITTHORNE, CRYSTAL MICHELLE 
1795 LEDFORD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
WILLIAMS, RYAN GAGE 
3332 CENTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191602 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
WIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS 
3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 
1809 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HANDGUN WITH FELON
---
YOUNG, KEYARRA L 
604 WILLIAMS AVE NE FORT PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

