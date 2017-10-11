Finances Improving At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; Section Of Forrest Avenue To Be 1-Way After Serious Wreck

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Lookout Mountain, Tn.'s financial report for the month of September looks good, Town Consultant Dwight Montague said at the October commission meeting. Construction is taking place on the mountain and the number of building permits has been increasing. The town is currently about $9,000 ahead for the first quarter compared to the same time period in 2016. Revenue from the parking meters at Point Park is also up with the use of the new parking kiosks. Year-to-date, the town has received $76,000 versus $26,000 last year, he said.

Repairing damage to the town hall was sizable, said Mr. Montague. Drainage problems due to the slope of the property and a malfunctioning air conditioning unit resulted in water damage to the building. An air compressor used by the fire department to fill air tanks was also damaged. The AC unit and carpet on the first level of the building have been replaced and grading work has now been done to change the flow of water.

The town is changing insurers for employees to United Health Care which will mean a five percent increase in premiums from last year, less than the increase offered by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The Lookout Mountain, Tn. police have stepped up giving traffic citations in the attempt to slow down cars. In the past three months 91 tickets have been written, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley. Mayor Carol Mutter said that parents appreciate the increase in citations for speeding.

North Forrest Avenue has been marked in the past with a no entry sign heading south where the road meets Scenic Highway because a tall stone wall blocks vision at the intersection. The sign has often been ignored causing problems. In September, a major traffic accident with serious injuries took place there, said Police Chief Randy Bowden. The town will change that section of North Forrest into a one lane, one-way street heading north. It will be well marked with painted stripes that are highly visible.

Statistics from the police and fire departments during September show that police had 178 calls, patrolled 3,842 miles, checked 17 burglar alarms that were all false, responded to seven assist citizen calls and to 28 calls to 911. There were no thefts or burglaries during the month and one report of a disorder. Police made 49 traffic stops. Two auto accidents occurred; one resulted in major and the other in minor injuries. There were nine medical calls answered in Tennessee and three in Georgia. The fire department had five alarms, all were false.

Flag football has had a great turnout with both boys and girls, said Brooke Pippenger, commissioner of parks and playgrounds. The first game of the season will be on Oct. 17 at the field behind Lookout Mountain Elementary School. Wrestling will begin in mid November. Painting and wood repairs have been started at Navarre Pavilion, she said, and should take two to three weeks to complete. The town is in the process of becoming a Bee City by teaching and encouraging practices that will sustain pollinators. Lookout Mountain, Ga., is also joining the program and Ms. Pippenger said both towns look forward to planning joint events.

Commissioner of Schools Don Stinnett reported that the LMS Fall Carnival was a success and raised a lot of money for the school. This is the 30th year for coupon book sales, he said, and this year students set a record, selling 1,462 books. LMS benefited from the sales by raising over $10,000 with the money being used for technology at the school. The new edition of the mountain directory is now on sale. Proceeds will go directly to the PTA. They can be purchased at the Market on the Mountain and at Fairyland Pharmacy.

The public works department is clearing brush piles and will soon begin picking up leaves, said Commissioner Walker Jones. Both leaf machines are ready, he said. The commissioner asked that residents pile leaves on the low side of culverts and drains to prevent them from washing into the drains. The dumpster that is available on the first weekend of each month is for the use of residents from both Lookout Mountain towns. Commissioner Jones said that checking for proof of residency will now be done before allowing use.

The Lookout Mountain, Tn. air pollution ordinance was revised on first reading to match the requirements of air quality rules that are updated from time to time by the EPA. The amendment will assure that air quality is up to federal standards.

Mayor Mutter introduced Bridgett Raper, the new communications strategist for the small cities coalition of Hamilton County. Ms. Raper said her job is to keep an eye on legislation and to notify the towns of upcoming issues that could impact the small cities.

The mayor asks that citizens utilize the town’s businesses as much as possible, to help keep them on the mountain.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.