Chattanooga Firefighters Assist Stranded Boaters On The Tennessee River

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Two boaters on the Tennessee River near Ross's Landing called 911 for help after the motor on their boat failed.

Details are still being obtained, but Battalion Chief Don Bowman said the two men were trying to tow another small vessel around 6 p.m. on Thursday when they lost power and started drifting downstream.

Firefighters with a fireboat from Station 10 responded, and after checking out the two men, towed their boats to Ross's Landing.

The firefighters said one of the men had a minor injury to one leg, but otherwise they appeared to be uninjured.