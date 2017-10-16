Prosecutor Says She Has Strong Case Against Man Charged In Traffic Death Of UPS Driver

 Monday, October 16, 2017 60.8°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Corey Ladon Davis
Prosecutor Kate Lavery said the state has a strong case against the driver charged in the Feb. 6 traffic death of 25-year UPS driver Michael Roberts.

She said there is video showing Corey Ladon Davis running a red light. She said it shows the victim, who was from Jasper, Tn., having a green light. A Chevy Malibu driven by Davis was traveling south on Jersey Pike through the intersection.

A Nissan Altima driven by the 47-year-old Roberts was traveling east on Bonny Oaks through the intersection. The Malibu struck the driver side of the Altima, which then struck a guard railing.

The victim died in the 1:30 a.m. crash.

The DUI prosecutor said Davis had a 1.78 blood alcohol level two hours after the collision. That is twice the drunk level.

Ms. Lavery asked that Davis be outfitted with an electronic device that would show whether he had any alcohol. She said that was necessary to protect the public.

She said he is facing an 8-12-year state prison sentence. 

Davis, who has a master's degree in business administration, testified that he has not driven since the incident. He said he has stopped drinking. He said he gets a ride to a night dispatcher job.

Davis, 38, is charged at the time of his arrest with vehicular homicide, DUI, speeding, violation of a traffic control device and not having insurance. Police said he was going 42 mph in a 35 mph zone and he failed to bring his vehicle to a complete stop. 

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman said Davis had not gotten in any further trouble since the incident, though he has been out on bond.

He declined to place him on the electronic device, but did require that he turn over his driver's license to the court.

Davis is represented by attorney Bill Speek.



