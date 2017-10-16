Dog Severely Injured After Police Answer Call On Man Threatening To Kill Himself, Girlfriend

Monday, October 16, 2017

A dog wound up being severely injured after Chattanooga Police responded on a call that a Wheeler Avenue man was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend.

Police said at one point that Taylor Keith Brinser slammed the front door on police, catching his dog in the door as he did. Police said the dog possibly suffered a broken neck, broken spine and broken leg. The dog was taken to McKamey Animal Center.

Brinser, 24, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault, cruelty to animals, vandalism and resisting arrest.

In the incident on Friday, police said Brinser opened the door, screamed at officers, then slammed it shut.

When police knocked again, he resumed screaming. At this point he slammed the door on the dog.

Police then made entry through the unlocked back door. When they took Brinser to the floor and then handcuffed him, he spit on two officers. He also rubbed blood on one officer.

He also beat his head against the divider in the patrol car he was placed in.

The girlfriend said she left the house after Brinser broke the back door in anger.

She said he called her and several relatives saying he was going to kill her.