Phillips Charged With Statutory Rape After Girlfriend Says It Was OK To Have Sex With 16-Year-Old Sister

Monday, October 16, 2017

Police have charged Christopher James Phillips after his girlfriend told him it was ok to have sex with her 16-year-old sister.

Phillips, 23, of 4810 14th Ave., was arrested on Friday.

The victim said she went to a concert with Phillips and her sister on Friday night. She said they had drinks before and after the concert.

She said she lay down on the couch, then was awakened by Phillips having sex with her. She said she yelled for him to stop, but he continued. She said he left the room after she yelled again and started crying.

The sister said she had earlier talked with her younger sister about "how Chris thought she was attractive." She said she told her "it was ok to have sex with Chris because they had an open relationship."

She said she could tell that Phillips had been flirting with her sister through the evening. She said she had drinks after arriving home, then she went to bed. She said she was later awakened by Phillips, who said the younger sister had been crying.

Phillips told police that after his girlfriend went to sleep that he and the young sister had consensual sex. He said when she started crying he immediately stopped and went and told his girlfriend that she was crying.