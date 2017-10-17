Former Manager Of Zaxby's On Shallowford Road Pleads Guilty To $6,630 Theft

 Tuesday, October 17, 2017 68.7°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Jimmel Lajun Hill
Jimmel Lajun Hill

The former manager of the Zaxby's on Shallowford Road has pleaded guilty to the theft of $6,630.79 from the store.

Jimmel Lajun Hill appeared before Judge Don Poole.

Prosecutor Tom Landis said Hill would falsely state that customers had asked for refunds after complaints about the food.

He was caught on video making false entries, it was stated.

The thefts occurred between May 2 and Oct. 14, 2016.

Hill pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 and was given a four-year suspended sentence.

He will be required to repay Zaxby's at $150 per month and pay $25 per month in court costs.

Hill was to be released from jail after the guilty plea.



October 18, 2017

October 17, 2017

October 17, 2017

