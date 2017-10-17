Chattanooga Airport To Go "Off The Grid" After Final Phase Of Solar Panel Installations

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The Chattanooga Airport is embarking on the third and final phase of its solar farm, which when completed will allow the Airport to "go off the grid."

John Naylor, Airport vice president, said, "This will give us all the power we need to run the Airport."

He said EPB will assist with installation of a power storage unit and a micro-grid controller to make the change-over possible.

First, the Airport must win a federal grant to fund most of phase 3. Mr. Naylor said FAA officials in Washington, D.C., were highly impressed with the project when he and Airport President Terry Hart gave a presentation.

They said, "Get us an application," he said.

The Airport is paying a consulting firm $75,000 to prepare the grant application.

Mr. Naylor said the first two phase of solar power at the Airport "are up and running." The first supplied 1 megawatt of power and the second 1.1 megawatt.

He said with the third phase the output will be 2.745 megawatt.

Mr. Naylor said this will be a demonstration project for other electrical utilities and airports around the country to study.

He said Chattanooga will be the first airport in the country to develop its own power system.

Board member Jim Hall told Mr. Naylor, "We ought to name a solar panel for you."