Birchwood Pike Resident Facing Multiple Theft Charges

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

A Birchwood Pike resident is facing multiple charges after the sheriff's office bound a stolen four-wheeler behind her house on Sept. 20.

Andria Nicole Smith, 33, of 9823 Birchwood Pike, is charged with theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000, four cases of burglary, four cases of theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, violating bicycle safety and not having a lamp on her bicycle.

A county sergeant said he was conducting a neighborhood canvass of the area around Birchwood Pike and Igou Ferry Road in reference to a stolen golf cart recovered in the woods off Igou Ferry Road earlier in the day.

He said when he pulled up to the residence of Ms. Smith he saw two people come out of the house and go into the woods. He said Ms. Smith did not run from the scene.

The sergeant said at the back of the house he saw a Polaris four-wheeler, which had just been stolen from a residence on Morning Glory Drive.

Ms. Smith, who resides at the residence with David Barbee, said she did not know anything about the stolen vehicle. However, authorities said she later asked if she could get her key ring from it. Officers said her hands were dirty and smelled of gasoline.

Barbee was arrested in July for possession of meth for resale, possession a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and criminal littering.