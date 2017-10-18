 Wednesday, October 18, 2017 68.9°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Birchwood Pike Resident Facing Multiple Theft Charges

Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Andria Smith
Andria Smith

A Birchwood Pike resident is facing multiple charges after the sheriff's office bound a stolen four-wheeler behind her house on Sept. 20.

Andria Nicole Smith, 33, of 9823 Birchwood Pike, is charged with theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000, four cases of burglary, four cases of theft, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, violating bicycle safety and not having a lamp on her bicycle.

A county sergeant said he was conducting a neighborhood canvass of the area around Birchwood Pike and Igou Ferry Road in reference to a stolen golf cart recovered in the woods off Igou Ferry Road earlier in the day.

He said when he pulled up to the residence of Ms. Smith he saw two people come out of the house and go into the woods. He said Ms. Smith did not run from the scene.

The sergeant said at the back of the house he saw a Polaris four-wheeler, which had just been stolen from a residence on Morning Glory Drive.

Ms. Smith, who resides at the residence with David Barbee, said she did not know anything about the stolen vehicle. However, authorities said she later asked if she could get her key ring from it. Officers said her hands were dirty and smelled of gasoline.

Barbee was arrested in July for possession of meth for resale, possession a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and criminal littering.

 

David Barbee
David Barbee


October 18, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

October 18, 2017

Man Who Was Shot At Intown Suites On Lee Highway Has Drug Charges Bound To Grand Jury

October 18, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE W 39 F 0 1 GS 1652642 SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION PARKS, CORA LYNN ... (click for more)

A man who was seriously injured in a shooting at the Intown Suites on Lee Highway in early January had drug charges bound to the Grand Jury against him on Wednesday. Joshua Eaker, 28, appeared ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE W 39 F 0 1 GS 1652642 SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION PARKS, CORA LYNN B 51 F 0 1 GS 1674936 SIMPLE ASSAULT WHITE, JESSICA LYNN W 28 F 0 1 GS 1675400 CRIMINAL TRESPASSING True Bills: BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN W 33 F 303224 1 2 GS 1675402 THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Man Who Was Shot At Intown Suites On Lee Highway Has Drug Charges Bound To Grand Jury

A man who was seriously injured in a shooting at the Intown Suites on Lee Highway in early January had drug charges bound to the Grand Jury against him on Wednesday. Joshua Eaker, 28, appeared before General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes. A drug investigator said Eaker was found unconscious inside his vehicle at the Mapco located down Lee Highway from the motel. He ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vote No On The Rezoning For A New Landfill In Harrison - And Response (3)

County Commissioners, please consider the following facts when voting on the rezoning request for a new privately-owned C&D landfill in Harrison.  Use of this property for a landfill has been rejected by the county three times in the past (1971, 1984 and 2007).  In 1971 and 2007 the County Commissioners unanimously rejected the proposal.  In 1984 the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Mom Don’t Have…I Do’

It’s hard to know what goes through the mind of a five-year-old, particularly one who watches her mom go in and out of jail due to drug addiction. But little Sunshine Oelfke is obviously being raised right by her grandmother because the other morning, the five-year-old came into the kitchen before leaving for kindergarten with a baggie full of coins from her piggy bank. “I asked ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Canes Knocked To State Volleyball Loser's Bracket By Portland

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – East Hamilton, a relative green horn when it comes to volleyball’s biggest stage, saved its best effort of the season for Tuesday’s opening match of the 2017 state tournament against Sullivan South. Facing a five-time and defending champion from Kingsport, Tennessee, East Hamilton notched an impressive 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-17. ... (click for more)

Baylor Beats Father Ryan Again To Advance At State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The third time was not the charm for Father Ryan here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Baylor Lady Red Raiders in the opening round of the TSSAA D-II Class AA state volleyball tournament, the defending state runner-up Baylor squad defeated their Nashville rivals in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors