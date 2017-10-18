Dalton Police Department Seeks ID Of Wallet Thief

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a wallet that had been mistakenly left behind by a gas station customer. The wallet contained cash, a credit card, and personal documents among other items.

The theft happened on Sept. 30, at the Circle K store at 1010 East Walnut Ave. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the victim was paying for his purchase when he placed his wallet on a freezer case in front of the counter. The victim then walked out of the store, forgetting his wallet. Around the same time, a white male wearing shorts and a black polo shirt walked up to the counter and is seen on surveillance video picking up the victim’s wallet and walking out. The suspect looked around the store before taking the wallet and walking out. The victim came back into the store moments later. The suspect left immediately in a tan or gold colored early 2000’s model Toyota Camry. The victim reported that the wallet contained at least $380 in cash, including two $100 bills.



The suspect is a white male with dark hair and a mustache and facial hair. He wore thick rimmed glasses and a black polo shirt with some type of logo on the chest, tan shorts, and black sneakers.



Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to please contact Officer Mollie Parker at 706-278-9085, extension 9405 or by email at mparker@cityofdalton-ga.gov.

