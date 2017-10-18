 Wednesday, October 18, 2017 65.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dalton Police Department Seeks ID Of Wallet Thief

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a wallet that had been mistakenly left behind by a gas station customer. The wallet contained cash, a credit card, and personal documents among other items.

The theft happened on Sept. 30, at the Circle K store at 1010 East Walnut Ave. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the victim was paying for his purchase when he placed his wallet on a freezer case in front of the counter. The victim then walked out of the store, forgetting his wallet. Around the same time, a white male wearing shorts and a black polo shirt walked up to the counter and is seen on surveillance video picking up the victim’s wallet and walking out. The suspect looked around the store before taking the wallet and walking out. The victim came back into the store moments later. The suspect left immediately in a tan or gold colored early 2000’s model Toyota Camry. The victim reported that the wallet contained at least $380 in cash, including two $100 bills.

The suspect is a white male with dark hair and a mustache and facial hair. He wore thick rimmed glasses and a black polo shirt with some type of logo on the chest, tan shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to please contact Officer Mollie Parker at 706-278-9085, extension 9405 or by email at mparker@cityofdalton-ga.gov.



October 18, 2017

Dalton Police Department Seeks ID Of Wallet Thief

October 18, 2017

151 Arrests Were Made Through RIID Grant

October 18, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a wallet that had been mistakenly left behind by a gas station customer. The wallet contained cash, a ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported that 151 arrests were made as a result of the 2016-2017 RIID Grant that was awarded as a Alcohol Enforcement Grant which ran from Oct. 1, 2016 through ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE W 39 F 0 1 GS 1652642 SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION PARKS, CORA LYNN ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Seeks ID Of Wallet Thief

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole a wallet that had been mistakenly left behind by a gas station customer. The wallet contained cash, a credit card, and personal documents among other items. The theft happened on Sept. 30, at the Circle K store at 1010 East Walnut Ave. At approximately  6:30 p.m. , the victim ... (click for more)

151 Arrests Were Made Through RIID Grant

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported that 151 arrests were made as a result of the 2016-2017 RIID Grant that was awarded as a Alcohol Enforcement Grant which ran from Oct. 1, 2016 through Sept. 30, 2017 from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for $76,000.  The RIID Grant, (Remove Impaired-Intoxicated Drivers), allows the HCSO the opportunity to use additional federal ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vote No On The Rezoning For A New Landfill In Harrison - And Response (3)

County Commissioners, please consider the following facts when voting on the rezoning request for a new privately-owned C&D landfill in Harrison.  Use of this property for a landfill has been rejected by the county three times in the past (1971, 1984 and 2007).  In 1971 and 2007 the County Commissioners unanimously rejected the proposal.  In 1984 the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Mom Don’t Have…I Do’

It’s hard to know what goes through the mind of a five-year-old, particularly one who watches her mom go in and out of jail due to drug addiction. But little Sunshine Oelfke is obviously being raised right by her grandmother because the other morning, the five-year-old came into the kitchen before leaving for kindergarten with a baggie full of coins from her piggy bank. “I asked ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Traveling Familiar Path Through Loser's Bracket

(Story will be updated) MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – It’s not like Signal Mountain hasn’t been down the pothole-filled road before. Despite the obstacles created by losing early in the TSSAA state volleyball tournaments, the Lady Eagles have proven to be cautious, but relentless drivers on a path back to title contention twice before. They’re on the same course this October. ... (click for more)

Baylor Beats Father Ryan Again To Advance At State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The third time was not the charm for Father Ryan here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Baylor Lady Red Raiders in the opening round of the TSSAA D-II Class AA state volleyball tournament, the defending state runner-up Baylor squad defeated their Nashville rivals in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors