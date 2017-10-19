 Thursday, October 19, 2017 48.7°F   clear   Clear

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Here is the latest Hamilton County jail booking report:

AGEE, APRIL MICHELLE 
116 HENRY DAVIS RD HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE 
1727 COLLIE WAY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BESS, KATRINA IRENE 
1848 HIDDEN RIDGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL 
262 WALNUT AVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
BROCK, NATHANIEL REED 
3905 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FROM CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
BROWN, DAVIS OLIVER 
6922 GREENWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
BURLESON, EARL EVERETT 
6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CALDWELL, KATHERINE SUZANNE 
1005 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND
---
CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE 
5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK 
8913 PINE RIDGE ROAD, 8805 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT 
1902 EAST 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FROM CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140
---
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE 
3906 WILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS 
900 MT. CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FORD, JASON EUGENE 
1604 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045550 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FULLER, TRESSLEE DEWAYNE 
501 WHISPERING PINES DR TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GILPATRICK, TERRY CLARK 
7701 FARMWOOD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GRIFFITH, CHELSEA ELIZABETH 
8528 BROCK PLACE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HANKS, STACY VANESSA 
6774 RIVER STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HARKNESS, L C 
28 CANNON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
HENDRICKS, HARLEN SHANE 
309 WALMART DR, LOT 16 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUBBARD, BRANDON LAMAR 
2516 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA 
2321 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINIAL IMPERSONATION
---
JOHNSON, DASIAH DANIELLE 
4040 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, CHARLES JULIUS 
2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR 
4941 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCCLISTER, SHALENA KAE 
1912 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
MILLRANEY, SHANE THOMAS 
513 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRIS, ANGELA DELANE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD 
225 DOLORES LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PECK, MEGAN NICOLE 
184 BUDDY SKYLES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
---
PEREZ, MARIA L 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PONDER, JAMES ANTHONY 
169 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RICHARDSON, DARRELL JOE 
13777 TONJA LN SODDY DAISY, 373797855 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR 
1216 ESSEX LN APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SCHRADER, DEREK LEE 
4152 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMPSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE 
3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 39160201
---
SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN 
1305 GADD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY UNDER $500.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON 
7536 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TONEY, WINFIELD PATTON 
5501 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TURNER, RALPH 
1100 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE 
336 SWEETLAND DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
---
WILSON, SHANNON 
4714 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODY, SHEILA MARIE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WORKS, JAMES LEON 
9103 GREYSTONE VALLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM (CATOOSA COUNTY )
---
YORK, CHASITY NICOLE 
1868 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374123026 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS

Here are the mug shots:

AGEE, APRIL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, NATHANIEL REED
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FROM CATOOSA COUNTY)
BURLESON, EARL EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FROM CATOOSA COUNTY)
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FORD, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FULLER, TRESSLEE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GILPATRICK, TERRY CLARK
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/25/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GRIFFITH, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
HANKS, STACY VANESSA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARKNESS, L C
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/12/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HUBBARD, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINIAL IMPERSONATION
JOHNSON, DASIAH DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MILLRANEY, SHANE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, ANGELA DELANE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/02/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PECK, MEGAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
PONDER, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RICHARDSON, DARRELL JOE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SCHRADER, DEREK LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 39160201
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

TONEY, WINFIELD PATTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
WOODY, SHEILA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WORKS, JAMES LEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM (CATOOSA COUNTY )
YORK, CHASITY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS



