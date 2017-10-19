Here is the latest Hamilton County jail booking report:
AGEE, APRIL MICHELLE
116 HENRY DAVIS RD HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE
1727 COLLIE WAY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BESS, KATRINA IRENE
1848 HIDDEN RIDGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL
262 WALNUT AVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
BROCK, NATHANIEL REED
3905 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FROM CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
BROWN, DAVIS OLIVER
6922 GREENWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
BURLESON, EARL EVERETT
6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CALDWELL, KATHERINE SUZANNE
1005 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE) UND
---
CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE
5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK
8913 PINE RIDGE ROAD, 8805 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT
1902 EAST 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FROM CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) 39140
---
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
3906 WILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
EIBERGER, WAYNE DENNIS
900 MT. CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FORD, JASON EUGENE
1604 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045550
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FULLER, TRESSLEE DEWAYNE
501 WHISPERING PINES DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GILPATRICK, TERRY CLARK
7701 FARMWOOD LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GRIFFITH, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
8528 BROCK PLACE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HANKS, STACY VANESSA
6774 RIVER STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HARKNESS, L C
28 CANNON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
HENDRICKS, HARLEN SHANE
309 WALMART DR, LOT 16 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUBBARD, BRANDON LAMAR
2516 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
2321 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINIAL IMPERSONATION
---
JOHNSON, DASIAH DANIELLE
4040 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR
4941 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCCLISTER, SHALENA KAE
1912 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
MILLRANEY, SHANE THOMAS
513 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRIS, ANGELA DELANE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD
225 DOLORES LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PECK, MEGAN NICOLE
184 BUDDY SKYLES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
---
PEREZ, MARIA L
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PONDER, JAMES ANTHONY
169 MCDONALD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RICHARDSON, DARRELL JOE
13777 TONJA LN SODDY DAISY, 373797855
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR
1216 ESSEX LN APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SCHRADER, DEREK LEE
4152 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMPSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 39160201
---
SISSON, JEREMY ALLAN
1305 GADD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY UNDER $500.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
7536 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TONEY, WINFIELD PATTON
5501 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TURNER, RALPH
1100 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE
336 SWEETLAND DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
---
WILSON, SHANNON
4714 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODY, SHEILA MARIE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WORKS, JAMES LEON
9103 GREYSTONE VALLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM (CATOOSA COUNTY )
---
YORK, CHASITY NICOLE
1868 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374123026
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
