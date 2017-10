Thursday, October 19, 2017

A Hixson man has been arrested for locking a woman in a house and hitting her in the head with a contractor's hammer.

Gregory Scott Summers, 39, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a house at 511 Roberts Mill Road.

Police said Summers put padlocks on the front and back doors and would not give the woman access to the keys.