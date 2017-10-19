$125 Million County School Building Plan Includes Shifting CSLA To Tyner Middle; Combining Tyner High/Middle; New Harrison Elementary, New East Hamilton Middle

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Hamilton County School officials on Thursday unveiled a $125 million building plan that includes moving the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts to the current Tyner Middle School, which will undergo a major renovation.

Tyner Middle will move across the street into Tyner High School. Both Tyner buildings have been under-utilized for a number of years.

There will also be a new Harrison Elementary School and a new East Hamilton Middle School.

Howard Middle School will be renovated, and there will be an addition at Snow Hill Elementary.

CSLA, which is in a dilapidated building on East Brainerd Road, will become a K-12 school.

CSLA is set to open at the new site in August 2021.

The Snow Hill and Howard projects are set to be ready by August 2019.

Slated for 2020 openings are the new Harrison Elementary and East Hamilton Middle School and the merging of Tyner High and Middle.

New Supt. Bryan Johnson said, "We'll have a great liberal arts magnet school on one side of the street and a great math and science magnet school on the other."

Dr. Lee McDade said the County Commission "has been hammering for a decade about under-utilized buildings." He said when he went to Tyner that the school had 1,350 at the junior high and 1,400 at the high school, but there has been a sharp decline.

Sections of Tyner Middle will be torn away and there will be a new elementlary section built for CSLA.

Officials said both schools will get complete makeovers. Drawings of what they will look like were shown to the school board.

There will be community meetings at the affected schools.

Supt. Johnson said the schools will develop a 7-10-year plan to deal with remaining deferred maintenance issues. He said closing CSLA and fixing the two Tyner Schools would go a long way toward cutting the deferred maintenance level of some $360 million.

A deferred maintenance consultant will be brought in.

Supt. Johnson said school zone lines need to be tightened up. He said students should have "a clear oath" on where they will be going to middle school and high school after elementary.

