 Thursday, October 19, 2017 71.2°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


$125 Million County School Building Plan Includes Shifting CSLA To Tyner Middle; Combining Tyner High/Middle; New Harrison Elementary, New East Hamilton Middle

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Hamilton County School officials on Thursday unveiled a $125 million building plan that includes moving the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts to the current Tyner Middle School, which will undergo a major renovation.

Tyner Middle will move across the street into Tyner High School. Both Tyner buildings have been under-utilized for a number of years.

There will also be a new Harrison Elementary School and a new East Hamilton Middle School.

Howard Middle School will be renovated, and there will be an addition at Snow Hill Elementary.

CSLA, which is in a dilapidated building on East Brainerd Road, will become a K-12 school.

CSLA is set to open at the new site in August 2021.

The Snow Hill and Howard projects are set to be ready by August 2019.

Slated for 2020 openings are the new Harrison Elementary and East Hamilton Middle School and the merging of Tyner High and Middle.

New Supt. Bryan Johnson said, "We'll have a great liberal arts magnet school on one side of the street and a great math and science magnet school on the other."

Dr. Lee McDade said the County Commission "has been hammering for a decade about under-utilized buildings." He said when he went to Tyner that the school had 1,350 at the junior high and 1,400 at the high school, but there has been a sharp decline.

Sections of Tyner Middle will be torn away and there will be a new elementlary section built for CSLA.

Officials said both schools will get complete makeovers. Drawings of what they will look like were shown to the school board.

There will be community meetings at the affected schools.

Supt. Johnson said the schools will develop a 7-10-year plan to deal with remaining deferred maintenance issues. He said closing CSLA and fixing the two Tyner Schools would go a long way toward cutting the deferred maintenance level of some $360 million.

A deferred maintenance consultant will be  brought in.

Supt. Johnson said school zone lines need to be tightened up. He said students should have "a clear oath" on where they will be going to middle school and high school after elementary.

More to follow. . .

 



October 19, 2017

Jay's Owner Says She Was Drinking At Wilder Street Bar Because It Was A Surprise Party In Her Honor

October 19, 2017

James Crick, 61, Arrested For Armed Bank Robbery In Whitfield County

October 19, 2017

Alexander, Corker Are Among Sponsors Of Bill To Stabilize Premiums And Access To Insurance


Jay’s bar at 1914 Wilder St., has been cited to the beer board several times in the past and punished with the suspension of its beer license multiple times since 2013. At the Thursday morning ... (click for more)

James Crick, 61, was arrested in Whitfield County, after an armed robbery on Thursday. Whitfield County 911 was notified at approximately 10:44 a.m. of a bank robbery occurring at the Wells ... (click for more)

A group of 24 senators - 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats led by Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-Wash.) - on Thursday released short-term ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Jay's Owner Says She Was Drinking At Wilder Street Bar Because It Was A Surprise Party In Her Honor

Jay’s bar at 1914 Wilder St., has been cited to the beer board several times in the past and punished with the suspension of its beer license multiple times since 2013. At the Thursday morning meeting of the beer board, the owner of the business was cited again on Sept. 28, for several of the same reasons. A routine bar check conducted by Chattanooga patrol officers on a Thursday ... (click for more)

James Crick, 61, Arrested For Armed Bank Robbery In Whitfield County

James Crick, 61, was arrested in Whitfield County, after an armed robbery on Thursday. Whitfield County 911 was notified at approximately 10:44 a.m. of a bank robbery occurring at the Wells Fargo Bank, at 2114 Cleveland Highway. The suspect entered the bank and pulled out a handgun and started waving it around at bank employees and customers. He demanded cash from two of ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Deer Decline At Enterprise South Nature Park

There are now 11 fewer deer to see at Enterprise Nature Park. The hunters snuck another one in secretly so as not to cause controversy.   I go to that park three or four times a week, and haven't seen any deer for months, and I used to see them all the time. They had to put out "salt licks" to attract deer from surrounding areas outside the park. Then they killed them ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Schools On Agenda

Hamilton County School Superintendent Bryan Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that a plan for several new public schools will be included on Thursday night’s School Board agenda. Hamilton County has fallen woefully behind other metro school districts in the state and, with an estimated $340 million in deferred repairs, upgrading facilities - that now average over 40 years old - was ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor Wins State Volleyball Title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – There were tears on both sides of the court at MTSU’s Murphy Center Thursday afternoon. There were tears of relief and joy for the Baylor Lady Red Raiders while the tears for the Briarcrest Lady Saints represented heartbreak and disappointment. Such is the case when two really good volleyball teams meet for the second straight year for a D-II Class AA ... (click for more)

Baylor Advances To State Final; Sale Creek Ousted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Baylor Lady Red Raiders are one win away from another D-II Class AA state volleyball championship. Facing the Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles for the third time this season here at Blackman High School Wednesday morning in the winner’s bracket final, Baylor was able to advance by winning in four sets, but it was a battle for the ages where two really good ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors