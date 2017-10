Monday, October 23, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 16-22:

STEPHENS ERIC JUSTIN W/M 30 OFFICER SHRADER FAILURE TO APPEAR (MISD)

CAIN THOMAS DUANE W/M 50 OFFICER CLARK HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

REECE XAVIER GAVIN W/M 18 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ (MISD)

MADDOX LANDON RHETT W/M 18 OFFICER CLARK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ (MISD), FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY (MISD)

WALLIN STACEY LEE W/M 50 OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH, SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, PAROLE VIOLATION

WHITE JAMAAL CAMERON B/M 17 OFFICER COKER BATTERY (MISD)

BAKER BRITTANY DENE W/F 27 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

MILLIKEN DELLA MARIE W/F 64 OFFICER BETHUNE SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

ZIMMERMAN JENNIFER LYNN-ANN W/F 42 OFFICER BETHUNE SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

WALLIN AMY JANNETTE W/F 44 OFFICER HEAD SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

BROOME DECODA LEE W/M 25 OFFICER OWENS CHILD SUPPORT WARRANT (X2), DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

FORESTER SAMUEL ROBERT W/M 48 OFFICER DENNY AGGRAVTED ASSAULT - FVA WARRANT

JENKINS JEREMY LADON WM 41 OFFICER OWENS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

MCALLISTER DANIEL STEVEN WM 40 OFFICER FORREST POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OIF DRUG RELATED OBJ, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, TURN SIGNAL VIOLATION, NO INSURANCE, OBSCURED LICENSE PLATE

YOUNES SHELDON LEE WM 26 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

OWEN TERRY ALLEN 42 OFFICER SAVAGE PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

COOK STEPHEN PAUL WM 60 OFFICER RAMEY TERRORISTIC THREATS, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MAPLES TRACY ALAN WM 26 OFFICER MATHIS SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

GLENN HEATHER LOUISE WF 23 OFFICER MATHIS SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

HOWARD TYRESE MONTRELL B/M 18 OFFICER HERPST ENTERING AUTO, ENTERING AUTO

USHER MICHAEL WAYNE B/M 17 OFFICER HERPST ENTERING AUTO, ENTERING AUTO

JUV JUV JUV B/M 16 OFFICER HERPST ENTERING AUTO, ENTERING AUTO

JUV JUV JUV B/M 16 OFFICER HERPST ENTERING AUTO, ENTERING AUTO

JUV JUV JUV B/M 16 OFFICER HERPST ENTERING AUTO, ENTERING AUTO

JUV JUV JUV B/M 16 OFFICER HERPST ENTERING AUTO, ENTERING AUTO

PATTERSON RANDALL LAMAR W/M 53 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF METH

EBLEN JORDAN LEE W/M 33 OFFICER ELLIOT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

CROWDER JUSTIN HEATH W/M 36 OFFICER BARRETT FAILURE TO APPEAR, FAILURE TO APPEAR, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

JAMES GERALD CURTIS W/M 52 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

KIRKPATRICK WILLIAM TODD W/M 24 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

WORLEY ERIC SHANE W/M 39 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

JOHNSON JOSHUA CIANE W/M 30 OFFICER ELLENBURG THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

JACKSON SCARLET LACE W/F 27 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- M, FAILURE TO APPEAR- M, FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

GRIMES VERONICA ELIZABETH W/F 24 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

GILLIAM STEPHANIE LEAH W/F 33 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

KING BRETT ALEXANDER W/M 30 OFFICER GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

MCDOWELL SANDRA FAYE W/F 40 OFFICER GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON, EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY A STOP SIGN OR YIELD AFTER STOPPING

KILGORE MICKEY LEE W/M 41 OFFICER CATHEY BOND SURRENDER

PARIS JOSHUA RUSSELL W/M 35 OFFICER WORLEY CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

WINKLES DUSTIN CHASE W/M 25 OFFICER CLARK SPEEDING, OPEN CONTAINER

COLEY CHAD LYNN W/M 43 OFFICER COPPOCK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

BYERS ZACHARY ERIC W/M 33 OFFICER SCHRADER FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

GUNTER GREGORY TYLER W/M 24 OFFICER SCHRADER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, SPEEDING

JOHNSTON ADAM EUGENE W/M 32 OFFICER ELLIOT POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, SPEEDING

MANGRUM LUCAS CALEB W/M 18 STEEL ENTERING AUTOMOBILE OR OTHER MOTOR VEHICLE WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A THEFT OR FELONY x 7

HURLEY JIMMY DEAN W/M 45 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

CROSS WILLIAM ROSCOE W/M 38 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- M

HAMILTON LISA MARGARET-

RUSSELL W/F 42 OFFICER WOOTEN PROBATION VIOLATION- M

MORALES ZUNAN AMELZAR H/M 26 OFFICER BARRETT DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

MCKAIG SANDRA DENISE W/F 45 DTF POSSESSION OF A SCH. II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GOODMAN TAMMY LYNN W/F 45 OFFICER WILLIAMSON TERRORISTIC THREATS- M, RECKLESS CONDUCT, SIMPLE ASSAULT

ROSS JOHN EDWARD W/M 23 OFFICER STAFFORD THEFT BY TAKING- M

WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER GEORGE W/M 32 OFFICER BARRETT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

BYNUM JOSHUA DILLON W/M 25 OFFICER STAFFORD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

BURNETT RITA MAE W/F 59 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

PACK JIMMY DALE III W/M 35 OFFICER SHERIFF HOLD FOR PARK SERVICES

FOX RUSSELL ALLEN II W/M 42 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

STONE JAMES WAYLON W/M 57 OFFICER NORRIS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

HOOT MICHELE LEE W/F 60 OFFICER NORRIS LOITERING AND PROWLING, ENTERING AUTO, PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AMINTERO EDIOVARDO NMN H/M 21 OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 2ND OFFENSE

ADAMS IESHA SHABRE B/F 20 OFFICER HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

WELDEN JOSEPH TREY W/M 23 OFFICER GSP HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

PATTERSON CECIL EUGENE WM 41 OFFICER NORRIS FAILURE TO APPEAR, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

WALLIN JACKSON RAY LEBRON BM 23 OFFICER AGREDANO THEFT BY CONVERSION (MISD)

LOWE ASHLEY KAY BF 30 OFFICER BLACK DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION, CHILD SEAT BELT VIOLATION

HINES JASON CLAUDELL WM 41 OFFICER BETHUNE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

LYNCH CHRISTOPHER JAMES WM 20 OFFICER FORESTER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAMERON HAILEY NICOLE WF 22 OFFICER BROWN POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE III, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE

MCDONALD DONALD HEATH WM 46 OFFICER BROWN POSSESSION OF METH

FORE JOHN KENNEDY WM 53 OFFICER BROWN POSSESSION OF METH

GATES JASON TYLER WM 22 OFFICER BROWN POSSESSION OF METH

HAMRICK KELLY DENISE WF 41 OFFICER HICKS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

ELLISON FRED WILLIAM BM 29 OFFICER WILSON HOLD FOR CHATTOGA CO

JENKINS JASON LEE WM 44 OFFICER PERRY FAILURE TO APPEAR- ROSSVILLE

SMITH CODY ALAN WM 17 OFFICER EVANS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, NO HEADLIGHTS

COLE ANNSLEIGH ABIGAIL BF 18 OFFICER OWENS POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ(MISD), POSS. OF METH, DUI-DRUGS, POSS. OF SCHEDULE I, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CHANCE GLENN EUGENE WM 55 OFFICER BETHUNE TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS

BARRETT JAMES TYLER WM 24 OFFICER GALYON DUI-LESS SAFE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO USE SIGNAL, REMOVING TAG W/ INTENT TO CONCEAL

SUTTLES BRANDON JAMES-TAYLOR WM 24 OFFICER GALYON DISCHARGING A FIREARM FROM A VEHICLE

FLEETWOOD SENECA LAMAR BM 38 OFFICER EVANS DUI-REFUSAL, OPEN CONTAINER, SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BAILEY LAMARCUS JERMAINE BM 40 OFFICER EVANS TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS, PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE

CRANE ELDEN GRADY WM 40 HULSEY-GSP DUI-LESS SAFE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

YEARICKS LAURA JO WF 40 OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TAYLOR TERRANCE TYREESE BM 18 OFFICER EVANS POSS OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, NO INSURANCE

QUARLES KEISHA JEAN WF 33 OFFICER KELLEY PROBATION VIOLATION (MISD)

HENTZ WILLIAM DAVIS WM 65 *** SELF TURN IN, HOLD FOR COURT

GASS DOUGLAS CODY WM 21 OFFICER DENNY DUI, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO YIELD, POSSESSION OF COCAINE

IVESTER THOMAS COY WM 28 OFFICER FRANKLIN BATTERY FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, PROBATION VIOLATION (F),