Home On Standifer Gap Road Damaged By Fire Monday Morning

Monday, October 23, 2017
Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 6731 Standifer Gap Road around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer said the first arriving firefighters with Quint 8 encountered dark smoke coming from the basement. The firefighters attacked the fire quickly, using hand-held hoselines to extinguish the fire within a few minutes. 

The fire damage was contained to the basement. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
