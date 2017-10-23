Home On Standifer Gap Road Damaged By Fire Monday Morning

Monday, October 23, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 6731 Standifer Gap Road a round 9:30 a.m. on Monday .



Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer said the first arriving firefighters with Quint 8 encountered dark smoke coming from the basement. The firefighters attacked the fire quickly, using hand-held hoselines to extinguish the fire within a few minutes.





The fire damage was contained to the basement. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.